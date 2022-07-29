Bernard Cribbins, 93, a British actor who had roles on “Doctor Who” and “Fawlty Towers,” and whose contributions to children’s programs delighted young audiences over a career that spanned seven decades, has died, confirmed his agent on Thursday. He was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2011 for his contributions to the arts and a BAFTA Special Award in 2009.

Mary Alice, 85, who brought emotional depth and dignity to her performances on the stage and screen, winning a Tony Award for August Wilson’s play “Fences” and reaching an even wider audience through the “Cosby Show” spinoff “A Different World,” died Wednesday at her home in Manhattan.

Tony Dow, 77, the actor who endeared himself to millions of TV viewers as Wally Cleaver, the all-American big brother on the wholesome sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday of complications from liver cancer in Topanga, California. “Leave It to Beaver” aired from 1957 to 1963, and has been shown ever since in reruns..

Dorothy Hollingsworth, 101, the first Black woman in the state to serve on a school board and a leader in the Seattle education and civil rights community, died Tuesday. Hollingsworth extolled the importance of education as a pathway to a prosperous future, and was a champion for equal access in the classroom.

A trailblazing figure, Hollingsworth built a reputation as an empathetic advocate for students and as a person with an unbreakable moral compass. Having spent years as a teacher and social worker, Hollingsworth eventually served as Seattle’s first director of Head Start, the program that helps children from low-income families, and was elected to the Washington State Board of Education.

James Lovelock, 103, the British environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism gravely imperiled by human activity, died Tuesday in southwest England.

The Gaia hypothesis, developed by Lovelock and American microbiologist Lynn Margulis and first proposed in the 1970s, saw the Earth itself as a complex, self-regulating system that created and maintained the conditions for life on the planet. The scientists said human activity had thrown the system dangerously off-kilter.

David Trimble, 77, a onetime Protestant firebrand who surprised many by reaching across the bloodstained sectarian divide in his native Northern Ireland and went on to secure high office, political honors and a Nobel Peace Prize, died on Monday. His death was announced by the Ulster Unionist Party, which he led. A party statement, on behalf of the Trimble family, did not specify where he died or give the cause, saying only that his death came after “a short illness.”

Trimble shared the prize with John Hume, a Roman Catholic onetime adversary, after the two men played big parts in the American-brokered negotiations that led to the so-called Good Friday agreement in 1998, formally ending three decades of strife known as The Troubles that had claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Paul Sorvino, 83, a tough-guy actor — and operatic tenor and figurative sculptor — known for his roles as calm and often courteously quiet but dangerous men in films such as “Goodfellas” and television shows such as “Law & Order,” died Monday. His publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed the death, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. No specific cause was given.

In a half-century screen career, Sovino’s characters were often on the wrong side of the law. And in at least 20 roles, he played law officers with titles such as detective, captain or chief. For one season (1991-92), he was Sgt. Phil Cerreta on NBC’s “Law & Order,” but he found the shooting schedule too demanding — and difficult on his voice. Sorvino continued to sing professionally, making his City Opera debut in Frank Loesser’s “The Most Happy Fella” in 2006.

Jennifer Bartlett, 81, a painter who rose in the 1970s and ’80s to become a rare woman atop the American art world, using a host of styles, colors and materials, including hundreds of gleaming steel plates, to explore ideas about change, repetition and the limits of modern art, died Monday in Amagansett, New York.

Stuart Woods, 84, an author of more than 90 novels, many featuring the character of lawyer-investigator Stone Barrington, died July 22 in his sleep in Litchfield County, Connecticut.

Tim Giago, 88, who founded the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, died July 24 at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. He created an enduring legacy during his more than four decades of work in South Dakota journalism, his colleagues said. Giago founded The Lakota Times with his first wife, Doris, in 1981, and quickly showed that he wasn’t afraid to challenge those in power and advocate for American Indians, she said. The paper was later renamed Indian Country Today.

Giago, a 1990 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, wrote years later that while he was working as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal, he was bothered by the fact that although he had been born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, he was seldom given an opportunity to do news stories about the people of the reservation. “One editor told me that I would not be able to be objective in my reporting. I replied, ‘All of your reporters are white. Are they objective when covering the white community?”’

David Warner, 80, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, died from a cancer-related illness July 24 at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London. Warner had roles in the 1971 psychological thriller “Straw Dogs,” the 1976 horror classic “The Omen,” the 1979 time-travel adventure “Time After Time” — he was Jack the Ripper — and the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” where he played the malicious valet Spicer Lovejoy.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner became a young star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing roles including King Henry VI and King Richard II. His 1965 performance in the title role of “Hamlet” for the company, directed by Peter Hall, was considered one of the finest of his generation. Warner also starred in Hall’s 1968 film of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opposite Helen Mirren and Diana Rigg.

Melanie Rauscher, 35, who competed multiple times on the “Naked and Afraid” reality show, was found dead at an Arizona home, police said. Authorities say Rauscher’s body was discovered inside a house in Prescott, where she was taking care of the homeowners’ dog, according to TMZ. The homeowners reportedly found Rauscher’s body on a bed when they got back from vacation on July 17. Prescott police say they have found no indication of foul play or drugs.

Peter Bevis, 69, a passionate sculptor who’ll always be associated with a failed quest to save the ferry Kalakala, died July 12 in a hospital in Coronado, the resort city at San Diego Bay in California where he lived, says Gretchen Bevis, his sister, who lives in Cashmere, Chelan County. She says he died of massive kidney and liver failure and had been undergoing dialysis.

Peter Bevis had many dreams for Seattle. In 1981 he pursued building the Fremont Foundry. It would be “a caring kind of community,” he said, where artists could live and work. The building still exists, but there are no artists there. But one project stills stands: the 16-foot, 7-ton bronze Lenin statue in the heart of Fremont. In 1995, Bevis brought it here, the statue then and now a source of controversy. He shrugged off those offended. It was art.