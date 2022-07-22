Ritzi Jacobi, 80, a European pioneer of contemporary textile and fiber art who was best known for her monumental wall hangings and soft sculptures, died Tuesday at her home in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Jacobi’s enormous textile creations were made of a variety of fiber-based materials that ranged from cotton to goat hair. Although her work bore some resemblance to traditional tapestry, it pushed the form into modernist, abstract realms. She “made a huge impact on the field of crafts and art,” said Jane Milosch, a former curator of contemporary craft at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Claes Oldenburg, 93, a Swedish-born artist whose lighthearted caricatures of everyday things — such as monumental renderings of lipstick and binoculars as well as “soft sculptures” of hamburgers and ice cream cones — made him a leading force in pop art, died Monday at his home in Manhattan. The cause was complications from a fall.

No pop artist — not even his contemporaries Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein — created a body of public work to rival his. Oldenburg’s outdoor installations included a gargantuan steel and fiberglass typewriter eraser that is outside Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture; a giant cherry balanced on a spoon in the sculpture garden at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis; a monumental steel clothespin in Philadelphia’s Centre Square; a 20-ton baseball bat in front of Chicago’s Social Security Administration building; and a 38-foot-tall flashlight at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Oldenburg and his late wife, Coosje van Bruggen, collaborated on more than 40 projects.

Jessie Duarte, 68, a senior aide to Nelson Mandela before he became the first Black president of South Africa, and a combative political figure in her own right who tussled with the media over allegations of corruption within the governing African National Congress party, died July 17 in Johannesburg. An ANC statement announced the death and said Duarte had been on medical leave undergoing cancer treatment.

Hobie Billingsley, 95, a national diving champion for The Ohio State University, who built the Indiana University diving team into a powerhouse during his three decades as coach, died July 16 at a hospice center in Bloomington, Indiana. Billingsley molded a legion of Olympic divers, trained a generation of instructors and became, in the words of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, “one of the greatest, most beloved diving coaches in the world.”

Michael Krepon, 75, a leading voice for nuclear nonproliferation who reached policymakers on Capitol Hill and activists and academics worldwide for decades, died July 16 at his home in North Garden, Virginia. Krepon was a prolific writer and lecturer, co-founder of the Washington-based Stimson Center think tank and later a “diplomat-scholar” at the University of Virginia. At Stimson, Krepon had open channels to policymakers and negotiators in helping shape landmark arms-control accords in the 1990s.

Gerald Shargel, 77, who unapologetically vowed to “do anything that the law will allow” to defend the Mafia bosses, crooked politicians and other miscreants he represented for more than four decades as a savvy criminal lawyer, died July 16 in Manhattan from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. His roster of clients included John Gotti, Anthony Provenzano, Joseph Gambino and Salvatore Gravano.

Lourdes Grobet, 81, a Mexican photographer who focused her camera on the raucous, highflying sport of lucha libre, demystifying one of Mexico’s national pastimes with pictures that captured professional wrestlers in the ring and at home — raising their arms in triumph, feeding a hungry baby, posing for a family portrait (all while wearing their signature wrestling masks) — died July 15 at her home in Mexico City.

On Twitter, the Mexican culture ministry called Grobet “one of the greatest representatives of photographic art in Mexico,” adding that “her work portrayed urban culture from the perspective of socially marginalized groups.”

Patrick J. Michaels, 72, a climatologist who became a lightning rod in debates around climate change, reviled by activists and revered among skeptics for using his academic pedigree to challenge the broad scientific consensus on the causes and consequences of global warming, died July 15 at his home in Washington, D.C.

Michaels, who spent decades as a professor of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia and as Virginia’s state climatologist, was one of the most prominent contrarian voices in political and policy discussions surrounding climate change. “I believe in climate change caused by human beings,” he told The Washington Post in 2006. “What I’m skeptical about is the glib notion that it means the end of the world as we know it.”

Eugenio Scalfari, 98, an elder statesman of Italian journalism who helped shape political debate and civic life in Italy for decades as a founder and longtime editor-in-chief of La Repubblica, one of the country’s leading newspapers, died July 14 in Rome. La Repubblica, the left-leaning daily that Scalfari founded with publisher Carlo Caracciolo in 1976, became an upstart competitor to the Corriere della Sera, at times surpassing the more staid Milan-based daily in circulation with its splashy tabloid format and modern sensibility.

In addition to expanded coverage of politics and the day’s events, Scalfari retired the antiquated, academic style of newspaper book reviews and instead offered lively discussions of culture and literature. He recruited contributors including Italo Calvino, a journalist, novelist and essayist who was one of the preeminent Italian writers of the 20th century.

Muriel Engelman, 101, one of the last surviving Army nurses to serve near the front lines during World War II, died June 30 at a board-and-care home in Laguna Niguel, California.

As American soldiers fought to stave off a German offensive in the Ardennes Forest of Belgium, Engelman and her fellow Army nurses worked in snow, ice and ankle-high mud, tending to wounded GIs during one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Although she feared what the Germans might do to her if she was captured — she was one of only two Jewish nurses at the hospital, with an “H” for Hebrew imprinted on her dog tags — she adopted a realist attitude: “What will be, will be.” She went on to write a wry memoir, “Mission Accomplished: Stop the Clock” (2008).