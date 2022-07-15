Ivana Trump, 73, the glamorous Czech American businesswoman whose high-profile marriage to Donald Trump in the 1980s established them as one of the era’s quintessential New York power couples, died Thursday at her home in Manhattan. Donald Trump announced her death in a statement on Truth Social, the conservative social media platform he founded.

New York City police were investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs at her town house on the Upper East Side, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter. One of the officials said that there was no sign of forced entry at the home and that the death appeared to be accidental. A spokesperson for the city’s chief medical examiner’s office said it would investigate the death.

Gerald McEntee, 87, a Philadelphia street cleaner’s son who became one of the most influential labor leaders in the United States as president for three decades of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, died July 10 at his home in Naples, Florida. The cause was complications from a stroke, his daughter Kathleen Hammock said.

McEntee led AFSCME, the largest union of state and local government employees in the U.S., from his election in 1981 until he stepped down in 2012. AFSCME — which represents sanitation workers, school bus drivers, correctional officers and civil engineers, among many other groups of public employees — saw its membership grow under McEntee to 1.4 million from 900,000. Richard Hurd, a professor emeritus of labor relations at Cornell University, described McEntee in an interview as one of several union leaders who helped “modernize the labor movement and move into a new strategic approach to labor union growth and organizing.”

Francis X. Clines, 84, a reporter, columnist and foreign correspondent for The New York Times whose commentaries on the news and lyrical profiles of ordinary New Yorkers were widely admired as a stylish, literary form of journalism, died from esophageal cancer July 10 at his home in Manhattan. He worked his entire 59-year career for The Times (1958-2017), starting as a copy boy without a college degree or formal journalism training.

After years as a political reporter at New York’s City Hall, the Statehouse in Albany and the Reagan White House, he corresponded from London, the Middle East, Northern Ireland and Moscow, where he covered the last days of the Soviet Union. As a national correspondent later, he tracked political campaigns and the Washington scene, taking occasional trips through the hills and hollows of Appalachia to write of a largely hidden Other America. And for nearly two decades before retiring, he produced editorials and “Editorial Observer” columns.

Ann Shulgin, 91, who together with her late husband Alexander Shulgin pioneered the use of psychedelic drugs in psychotherapy and co-wrote two seminal books on the subject, died July 9 in Lafayette, California. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ann Shulgin had a deep understanding of Jungian psychoanalysis and collaborated with her husband, who in the 1970s rediscovered the MDMA compound, better known as ecstasy, and introduced it as a possible mental health treatment. The couple tested the substances on themselves and a small group of friends. The couple took copious notes of their experiences and of what they observed in others and co-wrote two books: “PiHKAL: A Chemical Love Story,” which was published in 1991, and “TiHKAL: The Continuation,” published in 1997.

Larry Storch, 99, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died July 8, at his home in New York City.

Although “F Troop” lasted only two seasons on ABC, from 1965 to 1967, it became a cult favorite in reruns. Its devoted fans could recite almost all of the adventures of the incredibly incompetent soldiers of Fort Courage and the members of the nearby Native American tribe who only pretended to be at war with them. While “F Troop” brought him lasting fame, Storch appeared in scores of films and TV shows both before and after the show. He also enjoyed a long career in theater and as a comic at resorts in New York state’s Catskill Mountains area.

Luis Echeverría, 100, who as president of Mexico tried to cast himself as a progressive world leader but was blamed for some of the nation’s worst political killings of the 20th century, died July 8. Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death on his Twitter account. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverría, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. He had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018 and had neurological difficulties in recent years.

Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, 87, a Brazilian prelate in the Roman Catholic Church and close friend of Pope Francis, died July 4 at his residence in São Paulo of lung cancer, the Archdiocese of São Paulo announced.

An outspoken advocate for Brazil’s poor and Indigenous peoples, Hummes was a driving force behind the progressive turn taken by many Latin American Catholics in the 1970s and ’80s, insisting that the church must reassert its commitment to lifting up people on the margins and fighting oppression.

Robert Curl, 88, a Rice university chemistry professor who shared a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1996 with colleagues Richard Smalley from Rice and Harry Kroto from England’s University of Sussex, for the discovery of buckminsterfullerene, died July 3 in Houston. No cause was given.

Buckyball is the popular name given to geodesic shapes formed by carbon atoms when chilled to near absolute zero. Buckyballs became famed as a kind of Swiss Army knife of the molecular realm, with potential applications ranging from vessels for hydrogen fuel storage to paint-on solar panels to ultrastrong armor.

Susie Steiner, 51, the author of the critically acclaimed Manon Bradshaw detective novels, who was declared legally blind from a rare disease months before she sold her first book, died July 2 in London. The cause was a brain tumor.

While Steiner’s run as a detective writer lasted only four years and three books, starting with “Missing, Presumed” in 2016, her impact was substantial, Sarah Ballard, her London-based agent, said. According to Ballard, Steiner’s name became synonymous to “literary crime, with a compelling plot, an elegance and wit in the writing, combined with a depth of perception about human nature.”

During her newspaper career, Steiner helped make a viral sensation of the “Keep Calm and Carry On” poster, an artifact of the British government’s World War II-era public morale campaign. “I think Keep Calm and Carry On speaks to unhappiness and depression with a message of stoicism and patience, which is helpful,” she wrote in The Guardian in 2020. “Or at least more helpful than becoming panicked or outraged.”