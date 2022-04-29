Geraldine Weiss, 96, who, after being told by a succession of stockbrokers that she was best qualified for the secretarial pool, devised an unconventional moneymaking strategy that she used in becoming the first woman to launch a successful investment newsletter, died Monday at her home in the La Jolla area of San Diego. For more than a decade, Weiss wrote, edited and published her stock market newsletter, Investment Quality Trends, as G. Weiss to conceal her identity as a woman. After her identity was disclosed in 1977, she became known as the grande dame of dividends, her preferred data to spot good investments.

Harriet Stimson Bullitt, 97, a renowned Northwest philanthropist, conservationist and founder of the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort near Leavenworth, and the scion of a prominent family whose legacy includes the creation of King Broadcasting and a foundation that has poured more than $200 million into environmental causes, died April 23 at her home at the Sleeping Lady resort.

She was the granddaughter of C.D. Stimson, owner of Seattle’s largest sawmill and a real estate tycoon whose Metropolitan Building Corp. helped reshape the city after the great fire of 1889. According to her family and news accounts, Bullitt had an indomitable personality, and was a savvy businesswoman, trained zoologist, competitive fencer and a flamenco dancer. Along with her siblings Patsy and Stimson — both of whom preceded her in death — she used a family fortune to protect the Northwest’s old-growth forests and rivers, and to champion green urban growth.

Orrin G. Hatch, 88, the Utah Republican who crusaded for conservative causes and outlasted six presidents in a seven-term Senate career that corresponded with the rise of a right-wing movement in America, died April 23 in Salt Lake City. The cause was complications of a stroke suffered April 15, Hatch’s son Brent said.

When he retired in 2019, at the end of his seventh term, he chaired the powerful tax-writing Finance Committee and by virtue of his seniority was Senate president pro tempore. By the end of his tenure, Hatch had sponsored or co-sponsored 790 pieces of legislation that became law, more than any other senator in office at the time, according to Library of Congress data. He achieved that record in part through his willingness to work with liberal Democrats.

Mwai Kibaki, 90, who brought an end to decades of one-party rule when he was elected president of Kenya in 2002, only to have his promises to end government corruption undermined by accusations of graft and by violence surrounding his reelection bid, has died. Complete details, including the date, cause and site of Kibaki’s death, were not disclosed. Kibaki was the last Kenyan president who was part of the generation that led the country from British colonial rule to independence in 1963. He helped draft the country’s first constitution and was an early member of the Kenya African National Union party, which dominated Kenyan political life for 39 years.

Advertising

Guy Lafleur, 70, the swift-skating Canadiens winger whose scoring prowess helped preserve Montreal’s National Hockey League dynasty throughout the 1970s, died April 22. No additional details were available, but Lafleur had quadruple bypass surgery in 2019, and doctors later removed part of a lung. He had a recurrence of lung cancer in 2020.

During his 14 years in Montreal, his up-ice rushes brought fans to their feet as they chanted “Guy, Guy, Guy!” He led the team to Stanley Cup victories in 1973 and the four straight years from 1976 to 1979 and won two NHL most valuable player awards, in 1977 and 1978, as well as the 1977 playoff MVP award. He produced more points than previous Montreal superstars Maurice “Rocket” Richard, Henri Richard and his childhood idol, Jean Béliveau. Lafleur retired from the Canadiens in 1985, at age 33, and three years later was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Scott Morrow, 64, longtime organizer and godfather to Seattle’s tiny-home villages, died of pancreatic cancer on April 19, leaving behind two activist organizations and Seattle’s homelessness system forever changed in both rhetoric and funding.

Morrow’s convictions have shaped current homelessness policy, most notably the rise of organized outdoor communities. However, Morrow’s uncompromising and confrontational style led to numerous falling-outs with other homelessness leaders and his hardball tactics of staging protest encampments rankled politicians.

Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, 93, a prizewinning Texas author whose wry, understated novels turned the Lower Rio Grande Valley into an almost mythic setting for explorations of family, history and cultural identity, helping to propel a burgeoning Chicano literary movement in the 1970s and beyond, died April 19 at an assisted-living center in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park.

Along with novelists such as Rudolfo Anaya and Tomás Rivera, Hinojosa-Smith was considered a foundational figure in Chicano literature, writing books that addressed Mexican American history, culture and daily life without pandering to a white, English-speaking audience.

Advertising

Clyde Robinson, 101, a World War II veteran and a living legend, one of Seattle’s last Buffalo Soldiers — the men who served in the four all-Black U.S. Army regiments founded after the Civil War — whose contributions are often left out of history, died in his sleep on April 14.

A longtime resident of Skyway, Robinson was not only one of the last significant ties to an important piece of Seattle’s Black history, but a stalwart who was dedicated to the preservation of Buffalo Soldier history, although very shy about his own accomplishments.

In fact, his own nephew, Glenn Tinned didn’t know that his uncle had achieved the rank of sergeant in World War II until the last three years of Robinson’s life, when he started caring for him. “The man is very decorated. But you had to poke and prod it out of him. You’d have to be in his house and ask, ‘What is this medal for?’ And then he’d tell you about it even without being braggadocios.”

Nicholas Angelich, 51, a pianist renowned for the uncommon skill and sensitivity that he brought to the works of Romantic composers including Beethoven and Brahms, died April 18 at a hospital in Paris. The cause was degenerative lung failure, confirmed his manager, Stefana Atlas. The American-born son of two immigrant musicians, he moved with his mother to Paris when he was 13 so that he could attend the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse.

Angelich performed and recorded as a recitalist, orchestra soloist and chamber musician. He was known particularly for his interpretations of the works of the Romantic composers of the 19th century: Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin, Liszt and especially Brahms.

Kane Tanaka, 119, who was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person, died on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka City. According to the nursing home where Tanaka lived, on days when she was feeling well, she would do exercises with other residents and solve kanji or calculation problems.

Advertising

Jim Hartz, 82, the low-key, folksy newsman who hosted the “Today” show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, less than halfway through his three-decade television career, died April 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz, said, adding that he had chosen to be removed from the ventilator keeping him alive.

Mikhail Vasenkov, 79, the most senior of 10 Soviet sleeper agents who posed as ordinary citizens in the United States as they scouted potential recruits and whose mass arrest and deportation in 2010 inspired the TV series “The Americans,” died April 6. His death was announced by the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. The agency did not specify how or where he died, but he was interviewed as recently as December 2020 in Moscow.

When they were arrested, Vasenkov and his wife, Vicky Pelaez, a journalist, had been living undercover in a Soviet-owned two-story brick and stucco house in suburban Yonkers, New York, immigrating from her native Peru in 1985.