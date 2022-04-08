Nehemiah Persoff, 102, ubiquitous character actor whose gravelly voice and knack for conveying an air of menace magnified his portrayals of a bevy of sinister types, most notably a half-dozen Prohibition-era gangsters, died of heart failure Tuesday in San Luis Obispo, California.

For decades he was one of most recognizable faces on television; he was seen on hundreds of shows, beginning in the late 1940s. He usually played a supporting character, sometimes kindly, sometimes malevolent, but frequently with an undefined foreign accent. He appeared on such durable series of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s as “Gunsmoke,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Route 66,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Columbo,” and continued into the 1990s, on “Law & Order” and “Chicago Hope.” In retirement, he became an accomplished painter.

Bobby Rydell, 79, a Philadelphia-born singer who became a teenage idol in the late 1950s and, with his pleasant voice, stage presence and nice-guy demeanor, maintained a loyal following on tours even after both he and his original fans were well past retirement age, died Tuesday in Abington, Pennsylvania. The cause was complications of pneumonia.

Eric Boehlert, 57, veteran journalist, writer and media critic, died Monday in New Jersey. He was struck by a New Jersey Transit train while riding his bicycle in Montclair. A frequent commentator on TV and radio, he never shied away from searing critiques of what he saw as bias in the mainstream media. After more than a decade as a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media monitoring group, he had in recent years started his own newsletter, Press Run, as a vehicle for his commentary.

Joe Messina, 93, guitarist with the Motown session band known as the Funk Brothers whose largely anonymous work graced hit records such as Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” and the Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” died from complications of kidney disease Monday at his son’s home in Northville, Michigan.

Lygia Fagundes Telles, 98, one of Brazil’s most popular writers, whose stories of women trapped in relationships could also be read as allegories of her country’s political situation, died April 3 at her home in São Paulo. The Brazilian Academy of Letters announced her death.

One of the first Brazilian writers to address female sexuality from a woman’s perspective, Telles was also the rare writer whose work appealed to both intellectuals and the general public. In the 1970s, her stories often obliquely criticized Brazil’s military regime, which was in power from 1964 to 1985. Her short story “Rat Seminar” (1977), which imagines rats and humans trading places, was an allegory of Brazil under the dictatorship. Her most famous novel, “The Girl in the Photograph” (1973), tells the story of three starkly different young women during the regime’s most repressive years.

Estelle Harris, 93, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, died April 2 in Palm Desert, California.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the smash 1990s sitcom. With her high-pitched voice and humorously overbearing attitude, she was an archetype of maternal indignation. The career-defining role came after decades on stage and screen.

Roland White, 83, a mandolin player and singer who helped shape major developments in bluegrass and country-rock over a seven-decade career beginning with the Kentucky Colonels, died April 1 in Nashville after a recent heart attack.

Bill Fries, 93, the deep-voiced country singer known as C.W. McCall, who turned an ad campaign for an Iowa bread company into the outlaw trucker anthem, “Convoy,” which reached No. 1 on the charts in 1976 and inspired a Sam Peckinpah movie, died April 1 at his home in Ouray, Colorado.

Jennifer Belcher, 78, who was the first woman to be elected Washington state’s lands commissioner and placed the state at the forefront of the nation for women’s equity at state agencies, died March 31, following a long illness.

Belcher blazed a trail in public office, turning the state’s premier land management agency toward conservation. In her 10 years as a state representative, major achievements of her legislative career included work to establish subsidized child care for state workers and equitable pay for women in state government. Along the way, Belcher earned a reputation for a work ethic as ramrod as her posture.

Francisco González, 68, a founding member of the Chicano rock band Los Lobos and advocate for son jarocho (“Veracruz sound”) who made solo albums, fashioned strings for large and small Mexican guitars, and was musical director for Teatro Campesino, died March 30 from cancer.

Terry Wallis, 57, who spontaneously regained his ability to speak after a traumatic brain injury left him virtually unresponsive for 19 years, and who then became a subject of a major study that showed how a damaged brain could heal itself, died March 29 in a rehabilitation facility in Searcy, Arkansas. He had pneumonia and heart problems, said his brother George Wallis.

Tabby and Bunny Diamond, two members of the Mighty Diamonds, a Jamaican trio that helped lead the wave of roots reggae arising from the streets of Kingston to international acclaim in the 1970s, have died within days of each other. Tabby Diamond, whose birth name was Donald Shaw, was shot and killed outside his home in Kingston on March 29. He was 66. Bunny Diamond, born Fitzroy Simpson and who had been in declining health since having a stroke in 2015, died April 1 at a hospital in the same city. He was 70.

Doris Derby, 82, an educator, artist, activist and civil rights era photographer who turned her camera away from the violence of the times to capture the quieter moments of the movement, and in so doing documented the transformation of Black life in rural Mississippi, died March 28 in Atlanta. The cause was complications of cancer.

“I had a quest to show what the average person was doing,” she told the Southern Oral History Program in 2011, part of a collaboration with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. “I had a quest to show our culture in total, not just a little bit, or negative stereotypes.”