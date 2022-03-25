Madeleine Albright, 84, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe who rose to become the first female secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, died Wednesday of cancer, her family said.

A lifelong Democrat who nonetheless worked to bring Republicans into her orbit, Albright was chosen in 1996 by President Bill Clinton to be America’s top diplomat, elevating her from U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she had been only the second woman to hold that job.

As secretary of state, Albright played a key role in persuading Clinton to go to war against the Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovar Albanians in 1999. As U.N. ambassador, she advocated a tough U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the case of Milosevic’s treatment of Bosnia and NATO’s intervention in Kosovo, which was eventually dubbed “Madeleine’s War.”

Albright delighted in telling the story of how one of her granddaughters was less than impressed with her illustrious career. Noting that after Albright, two of the next three secretaries of state were women, the 7-year-old commented: “What’s the big deal about Grandma Maddie having been secretary of state? Only girls are secretary of state.”

John Clayton, 67, who carved out a legendary name in Seattle sports media during a career that spanned 36 years in the area, died March 18 after a brief illness.

Clayton moved to the Seattle area in 1986 to cover the Seahawks for The (Tacoma) News Tribune and became one of the most visible and respected sports personalities in the area, initially with his newspaper work and later online and on radio and television. During a career that spanned roughly 50 years, he earned the nickname “The Professor,” due to his encyclopedic knowledge of all sports, but especially the NFL.

Clayton’s reach was so big that a 2013 story in The News Tribune reported that President Barack Obama once said he did not set his fantasy lineup until he’d heard Clayton say who may or may not play each week.

Don Young, 88, a blunt-speaking Republican and the longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, died March 18. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side,” said a statement from his spokesperson, Zach Brown.

Eugene Parker, 94, a physicist who theorized the existence of solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a spacecraft bearing his name, died peacefully at a retirement community in Chicago on March 15, about a decade after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

NASA administrators and university colleagues hailed Parker as a visionary in his field of heliophysics, focused on the study of the sun and other stars. He is best known for his 1958 theory of the existence of solar wind — a supersonic flow of particles off the sun’s surface.

John Korty, 85, a director best known for ambitious made-for-television projects, including the 1974 film “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” which won nine Emmy Awards, died March 9 at his home in Port Reyes Station, California. The cause was vascular dementia.

“Miss Jane Pittman,” a CBS presentation based on the Ernest J. Gaines novel in which a Black woman recounts more than a century’s worth of memories, featured an acclaimed performance by Cicely Tyson as the title character. Korty received the award for best directing of a single program, comedy or drama. Korty also won both an Oscar and an Emmy for “Who Are the Debolts? And Where Did They Get 19 Kids?,” a documentary about an American couple whose many children included hard-to-place adopted kids with disabilities or other challenges.

Yuriko Kikuchi, 102, the celebrated Martha Graham dancer and choreographer, died March 8 at an assisted-living center in Manhattan.

By some accounts, Yuriko became the first nonwhite dancer hired by Graham when she joined the Martha Graham Dance Company as a permanent member in 1944. Although she was somewhat small in stature — “I had no legs, no feet, a long torso,” she later recalled — she had an outsize presence onstage, with a fluid and lyrical style that helped her land featured roles in a host of works by Graham, including premieres of “Cave of the Heart” (1946), in which she played the doomed Princess, and “Canticle for Innocent Comedians” (1952), “Clytemnestra” (1958) and “Embattled Garden” (1958).