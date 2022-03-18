Former Rep. Vic Fazio, 79, a California Democrat who served 10 terms in the U.S. House and then went on to a high-profile lobbying career, died Wednesdayat his home in Arlington, Virginia. The cause was melanoma, said his wife, Kathy Sawyer.

Fazio first won election to the House in 1978 and rose to become Democratic Caucus chairman. He led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for four years in the 1990s. He did not seek an 11th term in 1998 and instead took up a K Street career, first at Clark & Weinstock and later at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, one of the largest lobbying practices in Washington, D.C.

William Hurt, 71, who burst into stardom as the hapless lawyer Ned Racine in “Body Heat” and won an Oscar for best actor for “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” portraying a gay man sharing a Brazilian prison cell with a revolutionary, died March 13 at his home in Portland, Oregon. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

The actor, tall, blond and speaking in a measured cadence that lent a cerebral quality to his characters, was a leading man in some of the most popular films of the 1980s, including “The Big Chill” (1983), “Children of a Lesser God” (1986), “Broadcast News” (1987) and “The Accidental Tourist” (1988). In later years, Hurt transitioned from leading man to supporting roles, and was nominated for an Academy Award a fourth time for “A History of Violence” (2005).

Maureen Howard, 91, who first drew wide attention in 1965 with her novel “Bridgeport Bus,” which came to be regarded as a precursor to second-wave feminism, and went on to write ambitious, well-regarded books for 45 more years, died March 13 in Manhattan.

Her final four books, as she described them, were thematically a seasonal quartet — first winter with “A Lover’s Almanac” (1998), then spring with “Big as Life” (2001), summer with “The Silver Screen” (2004) and, finally, autumn with “The Rags of Time” (2009). Paul Slovak, her editor on those four books, which were published by Viking, described Howard’s works as featuring “an ambitious interplay of history, politics, art and life as they tracked the stories of families and especially of spirited, formidable women, providing a broad take on American life over the last 60 years.”

Bernard Nussbaum, 84, a New York corporate lawyer whose 14-month tenure as White House counsel under President Bill Clinton was marred by missteps surrounding investigations of the president and of the suicide of one of Nussbaum’s colleagues, died of heart disease March 13 in Manhattan.

Emilio Delgado, 81, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died March 10 at home in New York City of the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

He joined the show starting with its third season in 1971. He said the producers embraced his suggestion to sprinkle Spanish terms into the script. Luis was joined in the shop by Maria, played by Sonia Manzano. After an on-screen courtship, the characters married in a widely viewed episode of the program in 1988.

Donald Pinkel, 95, the medical researcher who developed a treatment for childhood leukemia, died March 9 at his home in San Luis Obispo, California. He was the first employee, and the founding director, of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Danny Thomas, who was then a prominent comedian and television star, promised earlier in his career that he would build a shrine to St. Jude — often called by Catholics the patron saint of lost causes — if he became a success in show business. The shrine turned out to be a hospital for children. The first doctor he brought in was Pinkel, while the hospital was being built.

During his 12 years at St. Jude, Pinkel helped shape the now renowned hospital’s medical and research programs and, during the 1960s, made a major breakthrough by developing the first effective treatment for childhood leukemia. Pinkel succeeded in raising the five-year “cure rate” for childhood leukemia patients to 50% — an unheard-of achievement that some medical professionals doubted could be true. Pinkel published a study on his findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1971.

Sally Schmitt, 90, who with her husband, Don, opened the French Laundry in 1978 and in doing so helped solidify California’s Napa Valley as a food-and-wine destination and started a culinary movement built on seasonal local ingredients, died March 5 at home in Philo, California.

Today the French Laundry, in Yountville, is renowned as the flagship establishment of Thomas Keller and turns up routinely on lists of the best restaurants in the country and the world. But as Keller, who bought the restaurant from the Schmitts in 1994, is always quick to point out, the Schmitts, and especially Sally Schmitt’s cooking, started it all.

Floyd McKay, 86, whose long career as a Pacific Northwest journalist and author included working as a news analyst at Portland’s KGW-TV from 1970 to 1987, reporting on politics for The Oregon Statesman (now the Statesman Journal) and teaching journalism at Western Washington University in Bellingham, died on March 4 in Bellingham, where he lived.

Among his other achievements, McKay won the duPont-Columbia Broadcast Award for his work as a documentary producer and reporter. He earned a Ph.D. in media history from the University of Washington and was a Nieman Fellow in journalism at Harvard University.

Elsa Klensch, 92, who for two decades produced and hosted the fashion news program “Style With Elsa Klensch” on CNN, becoming one of the cable channel’s early stars, died March 4 at home in Manhattan. Her weekly show made its debut in 1980 — the same day the Cable News Network first went on the air — offering pioneering coverage of designers, models and haute couture runway shows for a mass television audience.