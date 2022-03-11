Dennis Olson, 82, the longtime Auburn High School girls basketball coach, who won two state titles in a Hall of Fame career, died peacefully in his sleep March 6. Olson had been suffering from complications due to partial dementia, according to his grandson Dennis MacDonald, and was in hospice care for the last month.

“Dennis is everything to the girls basketball program here,” current Auburn girls basketball coach Jon Price said. “He founded it, built it and headed it in the right direction. The rest of us are just caretakers.” Olson’s teams went 402-66 during his tenure with the Trojans. During those years, Auburn played in seven championship games and won two titles, in 1983 and 1991. From 1976 until he retired, Olson’s team made the state tournament 12 times and won 11 trophies — all sixth place or better.

From Lisa Raschkow Johnson in 1983 to Dana Thompson in 1989 to Behka Stafford in 1992, along with many others, Olson mentored a slew of conference MVPs and other players who went on to great success in high-profile collegiate programs.

David Giuliani, 75, an entrepreneurial engineer who coinvented the Sonicare toothbrush and helped forge a landmark Washington state law to fight climate change, died March 3 at his home in Friday Harbor. Giuliani, a nonsmoker, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018.

In the late 1980s, Giuliani teamed up with two University of Washington professors, Dr. David Engel and Dr. Roy Martin, to develop a better electric toothbrush. The first Sonicare model was introduced in 1992 and their company was sold to Phillips in 2002. He also was a co-inventor of the Clarisonic skin care product, which was sold to L’Oreal in 2011.

As he turned 65, Giuliani turned to philanthropy with a focus on climate change. He backed research to develop blueprints for shifting away from fossil fuels, and supported efforts to educate legislators and the public on how to move forward as he co-founded the Washington Business Alliance, the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute and Clean & Prosperous Washington.

Those efforts culminated last year, when he worked closely with state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, who introduced the bill that became the Climate Commitment Act, which is designed to drive down Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Walter R. Mears, 87, who for 45 years fluidly and speedily wrote the news about presidential campaigns for The Associated Press and won a Pulitzer Prize doing it, died March 3 at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, eight days after being diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer.

His ability to find the essence of a story while it was still going on and to get it out to the nation and the world was legend among peers. In 1972, Timothy Crouse featured Mears in “The Boys on the Bus,” a book chronicling the efforts and antics of reporters covering that year’s presidential campaign. Crouse recounted how, immediately after a political debate, a reporter from The Boston Globe called out to the man from AP: “Walter, what’s our lead? What’s the lead, Walter?” The question became a catchphrase among political reporters.

In 1977 he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for covering the election in which Jimmy Carter defeated President Gerald Ford.

Tim Considine, 81, who was a television star at 14 in Disney’s “Spin and Marty” and went on to wider fame in the family series “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at home in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles.

Considine’s Disney career was busy. He became the first screen heartthrob for many preteen girls while playing Spin from “Spin and Marty,” an 11-minute serial shown on “The Mickey Mouse Club” from 1955 to 1958, and in reruns through 2002. Then came “The Hardy Boys” serials (1956 and 1957), which were also shown on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” and the “Annette” serial, starring Annette Funicello. “My Three Sons,” a half-hour sitcom about a widower and his all-male household, with Considine as his eldest son, Mike, premiered on ABC in 1960 and ran, moving to CBS, until 1972. After leaving acting, he made a career as a sports and automobile photographer and author.

Conrad Janis, 94, actor familiar to television viewers as Mindy’s father on the hit sitcom “Mork & Mindy” who was also a skilled jazz trombonist and a gallerist well known in the New York art world, died March 1 in Los Angeles. Janis, a child of the noted art collectors and gallerists Sidney and Harriet (Grossman) Janis, moved easily among the worlds of high art, jazz and acting, sometimes switching one hat for another in the same evening.

Shirley Hughes, 94, a British children’s author and illustrator who captivated generations of young readers with warm, tender books about everyday dramas and heartbreaks — digging for worms, stamping in puddles, discovering that a favorite toy has gone missing — died Feb. 25 at her home in London.

Honored by Queen Elizabeth II as well as the British reading charity BookTrust, which gave her its inaugural lifetime achievement award in 2015, Hughes wrote more than 50 books that collectively sold over 11 million copies. Her books focused on all the real things children experienced, including pint-size dramas that adults sometimes seemed to miss: “Are my boots on the right feet? Can I safely put my security blanket down?”

Charles Entenmann, 92, the last of three brothers who, with their mother, ran a Long Island, New York, bakery as it became one of the nation’s best-known producers of baked goods, died Feb. 24 in Hialeah, Florida.

Entenmann, who had a knack for engineering and administration, presided over the automation of the cake lines. He also oversaw the design of a computer-controlled system that carried ingredients to the mixing vats. The product in the white boxes with the cellophane windows did not change, though, and he contended that that consistency was what had sustained Entenmann’s.

Maggy Hurchalla, 81, a zestful and adventuresome environmentalist who carved a reputation independent from her trailblazing sister, Janet Reno, the first female U.S. attorney general, died Feb. 19 at her home in Stuart, Florida. Her son George said the cause was likely cardiac arrest. She had been recovering from hip surgery.

For more than two decades as a commissioner in Martin County, on Florida’s Treasure Coast, Hurchalla crusaded for strict rules to hold off eager developers and prevent the unbridled sprawl that had proliferated from Miami to West Palm Beach. Her efforts resulted in four-story height limits for buildings, the preservation of wetlands and a community that grew slowly and deliberately.

Sharon J. Wohlmuth, 75, a photographer whose poignant images of female bonds landed on coffee tables across the United States with the release in 1994 of the bestselling photo-and-essay book “Sisters” and the subsequent volumes “Mothers & Daughters” and “Best Friends,” died Feb. 12 at her home in Philadelphia. The cause was not available.

Wohlmuth spent two decades as a photojournalist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, covering events including the collapse of the Soviet Union, famine and war in Africa, and the AIDS crisis. She also contributed to coverage of the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island in 1979 that won the Inquirer a Pulitzer Prize. She became best known, however, for the photographs that appeared in three glossy books, created with the writer Carol Saline, that epitomized their heart-tugging genre.