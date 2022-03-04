Autherine Lucy Foster, 92, the first Black student to enroll at the University of Alabama, died Wednesday.

Foster briefly attended classes at what was then an all-white university in 1956, as a graduate student studying education. She was expelled three days later after facing hostile crowds hurling racially charged threats and debris. The university later celebrated Foster’s legacy, her role in desegregating the institution and her bravery.

In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, where she had returned and earned a master’s degree in education in 1992. Her death comes less than a week after university officials dedicated the campus building where she briefly attended classes in her honor.

Alan Ladd Jr., 84, Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” died Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Ladd Jr., the son of “Shane” star Alan Ladd, started in the film business as his father’s stuntman but rose to become one of its leading — and most widely liked — executives. As studio head at Fox and MGM (twice), Ladd was involved in some 14 best-picture nominees, and films including “Young Frankenstein,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Chariots of Fire ” and “Blade Runner.” As an independent producer, he helped steer films including “Once Upon a Time in America,” “The Right Stuff” and “Gone Baby Gone.” All told, films Ladd produced or greenlit won more than 50 Oscars and 150 nominations.

Zain Nadella, 26, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu, died Monday He was born with cerebral palsy. Since taking on the CEO role in 2014, Satya Nadella focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he had learned raising and supporting Zain.

Ned Eisenberg, 65, character actor known for his work on popular shows including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Mare of Easttown,” died Feb. 27 at home in the New York City borough of Queens. The cause was cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile duct, and ocular melanoma. His roles in film, theater and television spanned the past four decades on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Richard Blum, 86, a San Francisco businessman, philanthropist and the husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died Feb. 27 after a long battle with cancer, the senator’s office announced Monday.

Blum was chair of equity investment management firm Blum Capital Partners. He also dedicated much of his life to the people of the Himalayas, founding the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981 — something Feinstein described as “one of his proudest achievements.” Feinstein, who has been in the Senate since 1992, married Blum in 1980 when she was mayor of San Francisco.

Matt Wennerstrom, 24, who helped people flee Southern California’s Borderline bar mass shooting, was killed in a motorcycle crash Feb. 26 in Thousand Oaks, California. He emerged as a hero in 2018, when a gunman opened fire in the Borderline Bar and Grill, killing 11 and wounding a sheriff’s sergeant who was accidentally killed by a shot fired by a fellow lawman. The shooter took his own life. Wennerstrom first shielded other patrons and used a bar stool to smash out a window, allowing many to escape.

Sheila Benson, 91, who was chief film critic at the Los Angeles Times from 1981 to 1991, died on Feb. 23 in Seattle. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Eden Umble. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Benson also served as film critic for Microsoft’s interactive movie guide Cinemania from its entire run in the 1990s. She was a member of the National Society of Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists. She was on film festival juries at Berlin, Sundance, Seattle and elsewhere. Her writing also appeared in publications including Variety, Film Comment, Premiere and The New York Times.

Carlos Barbosa-Lima, 77, a guitarist who brought a dazzling virtuosity to the stage, exploring classical music, jazz and compositions from his native Brazil during a career of more than six decades, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in Paraty, Brazil. The cause was a heart attack.

A child prodigy who made his professional debut at age 12, Barbosa-Lima combined a flawless classical technique with an inventive and eclectic musical approach. His vast repertoire ranged from Bach to the Beatles, from Gershwin to Jobim, and included a large number of works he adapted for guitar.

David Boggs, 71, an electrical engineer who helped create Ethernet, the computer networking technology that connects PCs to printers, other devices and the internet in offices and homes, died Feb. 19 in Palo Alto, California. The cause was heart failure.

In the spring of 1973, just after enrolling as a graduate student at Stanford University, Boggs began an internship at Xerox PARC, a Silicon Valley research lab that was developing a new kind of personal computer. Together with another new hire, Bob Metcalfe, he explored ways of moving information to and from the lab’s new computer, the Alto, by sending electrical pulses down a cable.

Over the next two years, they designed the first version of Ethernet. It would eventually be used in homes, too, if in smaller ways. Today’s wireless networks borrow pieces from the Ethernet protocol and often connect to Ethernet hardware.

Leonard Kessler, 101, an author and illustrator who created more than 200 books for children, including an enduring classic, “Pine’s Purple House,” whose simple words and pictures encouraged readers to show their singular splashes of color in an often conformist world, died February 16 at his home in Sarasota, Florida.

Several of his books were ranked by the New York Times among the year’s best releases for young readers. They included “Heavy Is a Hippopotamus” (1954, written by Miriam Schlein) and “Big Red Bus” (1957, created with his wife, Ethel Kessler). He created a franchise of sorts with Mr. Pine, a character who like Kessler wore glasses, had a dog and a cat and favored hats.

Duvall Hecht, 91, who spun the tedium of his daily commute into a cottage industry as founder of Books on Tape, a company that converted the written word into recorded sound and helped popularize the concept of audiobooks, died Feb. 10 at his home in Costa Mesa, California. The cause was congestive heart failure.