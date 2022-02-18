Gail Halvorsen, 101, an Air Force transport pilot during an early Cold War confrontation that earned him the nickname of Candy Bomber, died Wednesday in a hospital in Provo, Utah.

After meeting a group of ragged German children outside a fence at a West Berlin airfield in 1948, Halvorsen promised to drop candy to the kids on his flight the next day from Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt, Germany, carrying food and other vital supplies in a massive relief mission known as the Berlin airlift. He promised to signal them by wiggling his wings. In the months to come, an act of kindness by this U.S. airman — the boys and girls of West Berlin would come to call him Uncle Wiggly Wings — grew into a storied goodwill operation within a Great Powers drama.

P.J. O’Rourke, 74, the satirist, political commentator and bestselling author known for books like “Parliament of Whores: A Lone Humorist Attempts to Explain the Entire U.S. Government,” for outspoken articles in a wide range of magazines and for appearances on the NPR show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” and many television talk shows, died Tuesday at home in Sharon, New Hampshire. The cause was complications of lung cancer.

Asked by The New York Times, in 2010, to define “Republican” and “Democrat,” he offered this: “The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.”

Ivan Reitman, 75, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” died Feb. 12 at his home in Montecito, California. No other details were available.

Known for rowdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, Reitman’s big break came with the raucous, college fraternity sendup “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced. He directed Bill Murray in his first starring role in “Meatballs” and then again in “Stripes,” but his most significant success came with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.” Not only did the irreverent supernatural comedy gross nearly $300 million worldwide, it earned two Oscar nominations and spawned a veritable franchise, including spinoffs, TV shows and sequels.

Carmen Herrera, 106, a Cuban-born artist who painted abstract geometric shapes in Paris and New York all but unnoticed for most of her long life, then soared to international fame after her canvases began selling when she was 89, died Feb. 12 in Manhattan.

Her fortunes changed, almost overnight. Recommended by a friend for a show organized by Frederico Sève, the Brazilian-born owner of the Latin Collector Gallery on Hudson Street in TriBeCa, and longtime advocate for Latin American artists, the reaction from critics and the public was swift. The value of her paintings soared to up to $160,000 by 2014. According to Herrera, the late infusion of cash was “useful because at the end of life, to my amazement, you need a lot of help,” she told The Telegraph of London. “Otherwise I would end up in a nursing home. And I dread that.”

Rex Buck Jr., 66, who carried the traditional name of his ancestor — Wanapum prophet Puck Hyah Toot — and spent four decades diligently watching over his people at Priest Rapids along the Columbia River, died Feb. 11 at his ancestral village P’na at Priest Rapids in Grant County.

Buck was instrumental in continuing Wanapum culture and educating outsiders of the importance of preserving it. He was respected by federal agencies, prominent museums and Indigenous communities throughout the region. He was noted for leading the handling and care of the more than 8,000-year-old Kennewick Man when it came to the Burke Museum in 1998.

Hugo Torres, 73, a former guerrilla leader who helped spring then-rebel and now-Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega out of jail, only to be imprisoned by Ortega himself last year when he became part of the opposition, died on Feb. 11 at a hospital in Managua. Torres’s death was announced in a statement by his three children. The cause was not specified.

John Wesley, 93, painter of flat, cartoonish figures that seemed to spring not from the well of Pop Art but from some deeper, stranger reservoir of the American unconscious inhabited by floating babies, rubbery nudes and the hapless comic strip husband Dagwood Bumstead, died Feb. 10 at home in Manhattan.

Wesley, who was known as Jack, had the great distinction and occasional critical misfortune of eluding almost every attempt at categorization. He tolerated the label of Pop artist, he said, mostly because it got him into shows.

Betty Davis, 77, singer and songwriter whose raunchy persona, fierce funk grooves and Afrofuturistic style in the early 1970s made her a forerunner of R&B and hip-hop to come, died Feb. 9 in Homestead, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. The cause was not specified.

Davis, who first recorded as Betty Mabry, got her last name from her one-year marriage to jazz trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis. The music she made in the early 1970s didn’t bring her nationwide hits, but it directly presaged the uninhibited funk of musicians from Prince to Janet Jackson to Janelle Monáe.

Ian McDonald, 75, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose work with the British band King Crimson helped propel the progressive rock movement of the 1960s and ’70s and who went on to help found the immensely popular group Foreigner, died Feb. 9 of colon cancer in New York City.

Although McDonald’s work with Foreigner reaped far greater financial rewards than his efforts with King Crimson — his three albums with Foreigner sold a combined 17 million copies — his earlier band far outdistanced Foreigner in creativity and influence. The debut album, “In the Court of the Crimson King,” was a watershed work in the history of rock. It was the only release in the band’s catalog in which McDonald had full involvement. He was a co-writer of every song, played nine instruments and provided primary production.

Beverly Ross, 87, who with hits like “Lollipop” became one of the top women songwriters in rock ’n’ roll’s early years, but who ended her career early after a work relationship with Phil Spector turned sour, died Jan. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. The cause was dementia.