Jeremy Giambi, 47, who played for the Oakland Athletics and three other teams in his six-season Major League Baseball career, was found dead Wednesday morning in Southern California. Joel Wolfe, Giambi’s agent, said he died at his parents’ house and that there would be “no other details at this time.”

His older brother, Jason Giambi, played 20 seasons in MLB and retired in 2015. The brothers briefly played together on the Athletics in the early 2000s. Giambi delivered solid numbers in his career, compiling a .263 average, with 52 home runs and 209 runs batted in. In 2005, as professional baseball was facing intense scrutiny over steroid use by players, Giambi became one of the first baseball stars to admit to using steroids. “I apologize,” he told The Kansas City Star that year. “I made a mistake.”

Luc Montagnier, 89, a French virologist who shared a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering the virus that causes AIDS, died Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. For all the glory Montagnier earned in helping to discover the virus, today known as HIV, in later years he distanced himself from colleagues by dabbling in maverick experiments that challenged the basic tenets of science. Most recently he was an outspoken opponent of coronavirus vaccines.

Douglas Trumbull, 79, a visual effects master who showed movie audiences indelible images of the future and of space in films like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Blade Runner,” died Monday of complications from mesothelioma.

He got his start at Graphic Works Films, where a short of his caught the attention of Stanley Kubrick, who was beginning work on “2001: A Space Odyssey.” At 23 years old, he not only talked himself into a key job on “2001” but helped innovate the process that would be used to create the iconic star-gate sequence. Trumbull received three Academy Award nominations for visual effects (for “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters”) and, in 1992, a special scientific and engineering award for his work helping to design the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for motion picture photography.

George Crumb, 92, a composer whose works contained an array of instrumental and human sounds and drew on the traditions of Asia and his native Appalachia to create music of startling effect, died Feb. 6 at his home in Media, Pennsylvania.

“Black Angels” (1970), one of Crumb’s best-known works and a reaction to the Vietnam War, is scored for an amplified string quartet and features techniques such as tapping the strings with thimbles. One movement was deemed sufficiently scary to be used on the soundtrack for the horror film “The Exorcist.” Crumb’s orchestral piece “Echoes of Time and the River” was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1968.

Sylvester “Syl” Johnson, 85, a leading Chicago blues and soul singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer whose music was widely sampled by top hip-hop rappers and DJs, died Feb. 6. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Syleecia Thompson. His elder brother Jimmy Johnson, also a Chicago blues singer and guitarist, died Jan 31.

Parts of Syl Johnson’s 1967 single “Different Strokes” were sampled — reused in homage — on later recordings by Kanye West, Public Enemy, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Kool G Rap, M.C. Hammer, and the Geto Boys. Johnson’s other enduring tracks included “Is It Because I’m Black” (1969) and “Take Me to the River” (1975), the latter written by his friend Al Green while both were with the Hi Records label.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, groundbreaking catalog and a voice recognized by more than a billion people in South Asia, died Feb. 6 of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. She was hospitalized on Jan. 11 after contracting COVID-19. Mangeshkar received a state funeral attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jack Mikulincer, 99, who survived two wars, the Nazi invasion of Hungary and the Holocaust, and who had turned 99 just two weeks earlier, died Feb. 5 after being hit by a car on his way to synagogue. He was crossing a street in Brooklyn in his electric wheelchair, making his weekly trip to the Manhattan Beach Jewish Center to observe the Sabbath. Mikulincer was known as the gabbai of the synagogue, leading its day-to-day operations.

Todd Gitlin, 79, a prominent anti-war activist of the 1960s, author and professor of journalism and sociology at Columbia University and University of California, Berkeley, died Feb. 5 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. His stepdaughter, Shoshana Haulley, said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve near his home in Hillsdale, New York.

Gitlin had been president of Students for a Democratic Society, and helped organize one of the first major protests against the Vietnam War, in Washington, D.C. in 1965. A graduate of Harvard University, he received a master’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, where Tom Hayden and others helped found the SDS, and a doctorate in sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. He later alleged that the focus on what he and others called “identity politics” was weakening the left, quipping that while Republicans were gaining power in Washington, the left has been “marching on the English department,” and denounced so-called “cancel culture.”

Jason Epstein, 93, editor, author and publishing visionary who introduced the high-quality paperback to U.S. readers and who, over dinner and amid a newspaper strike, planted the seed for what became one of the country’s leading intellectual journals, The New York Review of Books, died Feb. 4 at home in Sag Harbor, New York. Epstein could be described as a man of letters with a feel for commerce or as a man of business with a taste for fine literature, and both would be correct.

Yale Kamisar, 92, an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan Law School, whose incisive commentaries helped provide the intellectual underpinning of landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings guaranteeing protections for criminal defendants and suspects, died Jan. 30 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was dubbed the “father of Miranda,” a reference to the recitation of rights known to even the most casual viewer of TV police procedurals: You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to have a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you if you wish.

Sharon Marie Jodock-King, 81, an artist, educator and longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Seattle and beyond, died Jan. 27 at her Shoreline home. She died from melanoma and complications from COVID-19, according to her sister Norma Christensen of Ferndale, Whatcom County.

Communication devices opened the world for her, Jodock-King said on a 2012 panel about disability rights. Her doctor, she added, was surprised that she could think. Around the Seattle area, she worked with a group to add wheelchair lifts to Metro buses, pushed for curb cuts on city streets and would go to hotels to ensure they were compliant with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990. At a 15th anniversary celebration in Olympia for the ADA, Jodock-King reflected on the legislation and how people with disabilities were now determining their own paths.