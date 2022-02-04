Monica Vitti, 90, classically trained Italian actor who secured an enduring place in art house drama as the muse of Michelangelo Antonioni for his 1960s films about existential dread before redefining herself as a comedian, died Wednesday in Rome. Once a symbol of Italian mystique, ever present on screen and on fashion magazine covers, she had been absent from public view for nearly 20 years, reportedly because of a degenerative condition similar to Alzheimer’s.

Bud Clark, 90, the former Portland mayor and tavern owner, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure. Clark, who was known for a gregarious and eccentric personality, became mayor in 1985 after an upset victory against incumbent Mayor Frank Ivancie. He served two terms, until 1992. He also owned the Goose Hollow Inn in southwest Portland. As mayor, he shifted focus toward community policing, helped expand mass transit, developed a plan to address homelessness and worked to have the Oregon Convention Center built.

Jimmy Johnson, 93, who grew up picking cotton and listening to the acoustic guitar blues of his native Mississippi before moving north to become one of the great Chicago electric blues guitarists and singers of the late 20th century, died Monday at his home in Harvey, Illinois.

Like many other American bluesmen, Johnson first experienced widespread acclaim playing in Western European capitals in the 1960s and 1970s, where he packed clubs and theaters. That was thanks, in part, to bands and musicians such as the Rolling Stones, Peter Green (co-founder of Fleetwood Mac) and Eric Clapton, who helped spur commercial interest in the American blues music that had inspired them. “I’m bigger in Europe than I am in the United States,” Johnson told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2020. “[In America] they’ll play Caucasian blues before mine. … Why would you play Eric Clapton’s record and not mine?”

Cheslie Kryst, 30, a correspondent for the celebrity news program “Extra” who won the Miss USA title in 2019 while working as a lawyer, was found dead Jan. 30, in New York. Kryst died in a fall from a high-rise building on Manhattan’s West Side, where she had an apartment, the New York Police Department said. Her death was being investigated as a suicide, said Lt. Thomas Antonetti, a department spokesperson. In the hours before her death, Kryst shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Hargus “Pig” Robbins, 84, one of country music’s most prolific session piano players and a key contributor to Bob Dylan’s landmark 1966 album, “Blonde on Blonde,” died Jan. 30. His death was announced on the website of the Country Music Hall of Fame. It did not say where he died or specify the cause.

Robbins appeared on thousands of popular recordings made between the late 1950s and mid-2010s, including Hank Snow’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” (1962), Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” (1966) and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” (1974). Several also crossed over to become major pop hits, Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” (1961) and Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” (1978) among them.

Michael Spafford, 86, the Seattle painter, printmaker and teacher whose work inspired both passionate admiration and occasional controversy, died Jan. 29. The cause was lung cancer, according to his son, Spike Mafford.

One of the most respected artists in the Seattle art scene, Spafford was the subject of a highly unusual joint exhibition mounted by three major local galleries in 2019, and the simultaneous publication of a monographic book, “Michael C. Spafford: Epic Works.” Over almost 60 years, his work — which included paintings, prints and watercolors — was devoted to interpretations of classic mythology, depicted in bold, highly stylized silhouettes. Faces typically lacked features; hands often had no fingers, and color was at times eschewed in favor of simple black and white.

Howard Hesseman, 81, the actor and improvisational comedian best known for playing a stuck-in-the-’60s radio disc jockey in the TV sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Jan. 29 in Los Angeles. His wife, Caroline Ducrocq, said he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of complications from colon surgery last summer.

Hesseman received two Emmy nominations for playing Dr. Johnny Fever on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” which ran on CBS for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. The series portrayed a struggling Top 40 rock radio station, where the staff rages against the age of disco with hard rock and punk songs. Hesseman’s hard-living character, having been pushed from a Los Angeles station where he was a star, serves as a senior member of the counterculture at the Midwestern outlet after smooth-talking his way into a job.

Mel Mermelstein, 95, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who, in fulfillment of a sacred promise to his father and the millions of other Jews murdered by the Nazis, took a group of Holocaust deniers to court in the 1980s and won a legal and moral victory in the enduring battle against historical revisionism, died Jan. 28 at his home in Long Beach, California. The cause was complications from COVID-19, said his daughter, Edie Mermelstein.

Sister Janet Mead, a Roman Catholic nun who devoted her life to the homeless, the Aborigines and other disadvantaged people in her native Australia and became a global sensation as a chart-topping pop star in 1974 with a rocked-up version of the Lord’s Prayer, died Jan. 26 in Adelaide. She was reported to be 83 or 84. The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide confirmed the death without giving a cause, but friends said she had cancer.

The Lord’s Prayer single sold more than 2 million copies worldwide, shot up the charts in more than 30 countries and reached No. 4 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 on Easter 1974.

Phyllis Oakley, 87, whose 25-year diplomatic career in the State Department almost didn’t happen because of an unwritten rule that forbade female foreign service officers from marrying, died Jan. 22 at a hospital in Washington, D.C. According to her son, Thomas Oakley, “her heart just stopped.”

The State Department gave way on the unofficial marriage ban in 1974, allowing women to marry and offering to reinstate those who had been forced out earlier. Oakley was reinstated after a 16-year forced hiatus, becoming deputy spokesperson for the department under President Ronal Reagan and assistant secretary for intelligence and research under President Bill Clinton.