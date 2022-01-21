Louie Anderson, 68, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer.

The portly, round-faced Anderson used his girth and a checkered childhood in Saint Paul, Minnesota, as fodder for his early stand-up routines. His late act also took inspiration in his family. He won the best supporting actor Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis, in FX’s “Baskets.” Anderson, who received three consecutive Emmy nods for the role, played it with restraint and with specific touches he credits to his mom.

Meat Loaf, 74, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died Thursday. No cause or other details were given, but the singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, had numerous health scares over the years.

“Bat Out of Hell,” his megaselling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, came out in 1977 and made him one of the most recognizable performers in rock. Fans fell hard for the roaring vocals of the long-haired, 250-plus pound singer, and “Bat Out of Hell” sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Meat Loaf wasn’t a consistent hit maker, but he maintained close ties with his fans through his manic live shows, social media and his many television, radio and film appearances, including “Fight Club” and cameos on “Glee” and “South Park.”

Elza Soares, 91, one of Brazil’s most beloved music icons, died Thursday in her Rio de Janeiro home, her family announced on social media. Throughout her prolific, decadeslong career, Soares grew to embrace many musical genres — including samba, jazz, soul, afro-funk, rap, punk and electronica — recording 36 critically acclaimed studio albums that led her to be named the “singer of the millennium” by the BBC in 1999. In 2015 Soares earned her only Latin Grammy — at age 79 — for her “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo” (“The Woman of the End of the World”) album. Active until her last days, Soares’ last album, 2019′s “Planeta Fome” (”Planet Hunger”) was considered one of the 25 best Brazilian albums of the second half of that year by the São Paulo Association of Art Critics.

Gaspard Ulliel, 37, a star of French cinema best known outside his native country for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising” and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in “Saint Laurent,” died Wednesday, the day after a skiing accident in France. His death, from a head injury, according to the French press, came just weeks before Ulliel is to appear in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series for Disney+, scheduled to debut March 30.

Hardy Kruger, 93, the first German actor to become a Hollywood star after World War II, died Wednesday in California. For much of the 1960s and ’70s, Kruger was the most visible German-born actor on American screens. He appeared in dozens of movies, among them “Flight of the Phoenix” (1965), with James Stewart; “Barry Lyndon” (1975), with Ryan O’Neal; “The Wild Geese” (1978), with Richard Burton and Roger Moore; and “A Bridge Too Far” (1977), with an all-star cast that included Sean Connery, Robert Redford and Laurence Olivier.

Lusia Harris, 66, one of the most acclaimed female basketball players of the 1970s, who led Mississippi’s Delta State University to three consecutive national championships, scored the first points in a women’s Olympic basketball game and was the only woman drafted by an NBA team, died Tuesday in Greenwood, Mississippi, where she lived. She had a variety of unspecified health problems in recent years.

Harris was a formidable inside presence, balanced by the skillful playmaking of 4-foot-11 point guard Debbie Brock. Lusia Harris, who often went by Lucy, was a 6-foot-3 center with a soft shooting touch and a powerful style of play likened to that of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Harris was Delta State’s only Black player. In 1992, Harris became the first Black woman and one of the first two female players named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

André Leon Talley, 73, the larger-than-life fashion editor who shattered his industry’s glass ceiling when he went from the Jim Crow South to the front rows of Paris couture, parlaying his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion history and his quick wit into roles as author, public speaker, television personality and curator, died Tuesday in White Plains, New York. Talley had several chronic illnesses, including asthma, and contracted COVID-19 several days earlier, Darren Walker, a friend of Talley’s and the president of the Ford Foundation, confirmed in an email.

Yvette Mimieux, 80, actor who found stardom in the early 1960s portraying delicate, fragile women in “The Time Machine,” “Where the Boys Are” and other films, died in her sleep of natural causes late Monday at home in Los Angeles. “I suppose I had a soulful quality,” she told The Washington Post in 1979. “I was often cast as a wounded person, the ‘sensitive’ role.”

Brig. Gen. Charles Edward McGee, 102, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced Jan. 16 on Twitter. Neither said where McGee died. The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American airplanes combat unit.

McGee was among more than 900 men to train in rural Alabama from 1940 to 1946 after the Army Air Forces were forced to admit Black pilots. About 450 deployed overseas and 150 lost their lives in training or combat. McGee was one of only a few pilots — white or Black — who flew combat missions in that conflict and during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Ralph Emery, 88, the emcee widely regarded as the most popular radio and television broadcast personality in the history of country music, died Jan. 15 at a hospital in Nashville. His death followed an undisclosed brief illness. Heralded by turns as the dean of country music broadcasters and the Dick Clark of country music, Ralph Emery spent more than six decades on the air promoting country music and seeking to broaden its appeal among audiences with no natural affinity with rural Southern culture.

Dallas Frazier, 82, who wrote No. 1 country hits for Tanya Tucker, “Elvira” for the Oak Ridge Boys and “Mohair Sam” for Charley Rich, died Jan. 14 at a rehabilitation facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, near Nashville. His daughter Melody Morris said he had suffered two strokes since August. Frazier also wrote “Alley Oop,” a novelty song that reached No. 1 on the pop chart for the Hollywood Argyles in 1960, inspired by the V.T. Hamlin comic strip of the same name.

Ricardo Bofill, 82, a Spanish architect behind some of the world’s most startling buildings, died Jan. 14 at a hospital in Barcelona. The cause was COVID-19. Among Bofill’s best known works were public housing projects, most of them built in France in the 1980s, with vastly overscale classical elements. He began his career with a series of smaller projects in Spain that followed geometric rules to sometimes mind-boggling extremes. La Muralla Roja, designed in 1968 and completed in 1973, in the coastal city of Calpe, re-imagined the North African casbah as a bright pink assemblage of walls and stairways as if arranged by M.C. Escher.

In an unexpected twist, Bofill’s older buildings found new fans in the 21st century. “Westworld,” the HBO sci-fi series, was shot in part at La Fábrica — a 32,000-square-foot former cement factory which he spent decades turning into a habitable ruin — and “Squid Game,” the Korean TV juggernaut, featured sets that closely resembled La Muralla Roja.

Ronnie Spector, 78, whose towering voice propelled indelible early 1960s hit records including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Jan. 12 after a brief battle with cancer.

Spector, born Veronica Bennett, teamed with her older sister Estelle and their cousin Nedra Talley to form the Ronettes in 1957. With high-piled hair, tight outfits and seductive looks, they transformed the virginal model that had defined female pop groups since the 1940s.They went on to become one of the most enduring trios of the so-called girl-group era, and long after the group, and her marriage to record producer Phil Spector, disbanded, she was hailed as a symbol of artistic and personal resiliency.

In 2001, after more than a decade of litigation, she and her bandmates won a lawsuit against Phil Spector for unpaid royalties and licensing income on Ronettes recordings. In her 1990 memoir, “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette,” she offered firsthand accounts of the ways in which her domineering ex-husband starved her of opportunity and diminished her contributions.

Ronnie Spector was a muse, friend and inspiration to artists including John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Winehouse and Billy Joel — who wrote ”Say Goodbye to Hollywood” for her — and her charisma was legendary. The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Deborah Nickerson, 67, a human genomics researcher who helped discover genes responsible for cardiovascular disease, autism and Miller syndrome, a rare condition that causes malformations of the face and limbs, died Dec. 24 at her home in Seattle. The cause was abdominal cancer, which had been diagnosed less than a week earlier.

Nickerson was also a professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington and was a founder and director of one of the five clinical sites that comprise the Gregor Consortium, the successor to the Centers for Mendelian Genomics, named after Gregor Mendel, a 19th-century Austrian monk known as the father of genetics.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the consortium seeks to identify gene mutations responsible for what are known as Mendelian disorders, in which patients have a mutation in one gene, like that for cystic fibrosis or sickle cell anemia.