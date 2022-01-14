Clyde Bellecourt, 85, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, died Tuesday of cancer at his home in Minneapolis. The American Indian Movement, founded in 1968 as a local organization in Minneapolis, became a national force, leading protests in the 1970s, including the 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

Maria Ewing, 71, a soprano and mezzo-soprano noted for intense performances who became the wife of director Peter Hall and the mother of actor-director Rebecca Hall, died Jan. 9 at her home in Detroit. Ewing made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1976 in Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)” and sang 96 Met performances until her finale as Marie in Berg’s “Wozzeck” in 1997.

Bob Saget, 65, a Jekyll-Hyde comedian who gleefully veered from the wholesome to the profane, offering fatherly advice on “Full House,” hosting the family-friendly clip show “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and telling some of the dirtiest jokes imaginable in his stand-up sets and cable television specials, was found dead on Jan. 9 in Orlando. The cause was not known, but the statement from the local police said that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use.”

Dwayne Hickman, 87, the affable, apple-cheeked actor whose starring role in the revered sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” would dog him for more than a half-century, died Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Marilyn Bergman, 93, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “The Windmills of Your Mind” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Jan. 8. She died of respiratory failure not related to COVID-19. Her husband was at her bedside when she died.

The Bergmans, who married in 1958, were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships, specializing in introspective ballads for film, television and the stage that combined the romance of Tin Pan Alley with the polish of contemporary pop.

Advertising

Andrew Jennings, 78, a leading British investigative journalist who exposed multimillion-dollar vice and bribery in the upper echelons of two of the world’s biggest sporting organizations — the International Olympic Committee and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association — died Jan. 8 at a hospital in Carlisle, near his home in northwest England. The cause was an aortic aneurysm.

Memorably unkempt, with a scruffy dress sense that made the rumpled TV detective Columbo look suave, Jennings was nonetheless considered one of the finest investigative reporters of his generation. The Washington Post once described Jennings, whose reporting also targeted London’s police force and the Italian mafia, as a combination of Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein rolled together, with “a touch of a Scottish burr and plenty of flannel.”

Louis Simpson, 85, who helped pick stocks for famed investor Warren Buffett as part of a financial career that spanned more than 50 years, died in Chicago on Jan. 8 following a prolonged illness. In his 2004 letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett included a section called “Portrait of a Disciplined Investor,” saying Simpson’s picks had produced an annual average return of 20% since 1980, compared with 14% for the S&P 500 Index.

Michael Parks, 78, the former top editor of the Los Angeles Times who spent 25 years as a foreign correspondent and won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, died of kidney failure and a heart attack at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California, Jan. 8 after suddenly falling ill at home earlier in the day, his son, Christopher Parks, told the Los Angeles Times.

Michael Lang, 77, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, died Jan. 8 in New York from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang put together the festival billed as “three days of peace and music” that attracted roughly 400,000 people to the hamlet of Bethel, about 50 miles northwest of New York City on land owned by farmer Max Yasgur for iconic performances from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who and Jefferson Airplane. The bushy-haired Lang is seen throughout Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 documentary movie that chronicled the festival.

Advertising

Calvin Simon, 79, singer and original member of the influential, genre-bending music collective Parliament-Funkadelic, died Jan. 6. His death was announced on the official Facebook page for George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, which wrote, “Fly on Calvin!” Simon, whose cause of death was not released, was a member of the 1950s doo-wop band the Parliaments that became part of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective.

Dr. Beatrice Mintz, 100, a cancer researcher whose many groundbreaking discoveries included the crucial finding that certain cancerous cells could be tamed by contact with normal neighboring cells, without the use of harsh treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, died Jan. 3 at her home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

Judith Davidoff, 94, who trained as a cellist and later mastered an assortment of stringed instruments not widely played for centuries, especially the cellolike viola da gamba, and became a leading proponent and player of early music, died Dec. 19 at home in New York. She started her musical studies at 7, and at 18 she performed as a cello soloist with the Boston Pops. She studied at Radcliffe College and the Longy School of Music, earning a soloist diploma.