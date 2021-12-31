Betty White, 99, an Emmy Award-winning comic actress who was best known for playing a man-hungry TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and a ditsy widow on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s before her late-in-life resurgence as a tough, funny and ribald old lady, died at her home Friday in Los Angeles. She died less than three weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.

In a career spanning seven decades, White became one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television. She appeared on an experimental TV transmission in 1939 and later became a stalwart of domestic comedies, game shows, talk shows, anthology series, soap operas and made-for-television movies. Her trademark was a disarming, dimple-cheeked wholesomeness — her very name conjured girl-next-door appeal — but her impeccable comic timing knew vast range, from genteel innocence to stiletto-like bite.

In 2010, she starred in a Snickers candy bar commercial that aired during the Super Bowl — she was shown being tackled on muddy turf while playing football. That led to a massive internet outcry for her to host “Saturday Night Live,” for which she received an Emmy Award for best guest actress in a comedy series.

Harry Reid, 82, the Democrat who rose from childhood poverty in the rural Nevada desert to the heights of power in Washington, where he steered the Affordable Care Act to passage as Senate majority leader, died Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada. Reid had been treated for pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018, but lived to see the Las Vegas airport renamed for him this month.

Reid was elected to the Senate in 1986 and became the chamber’s Democratic leader after the 2004 election. But it was not until his colleague Barack Obama was elected president four years later that Reid was able to meld his deep knowledge of congressional rules, his facility with horse-trading and his cussed determination to unify his 60-seat majority and pass landmark legislation.

Pushing through a sweeping economic stimulus after the Great Recession, a new set of rules governing Wall Street, and the most significant expansion of health care coverage since the Great Society of the 1960s — all with scant Republican support — Reid became, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the indispensable lawmakers of the Obama era.

John Madden, 85, the Hall of Fame coach who became one of America’s most recognizable ambassadors of professional football, reaching millions, and generations, from the broadcast booth and the popular video game that bears his name, died Tuesday at his home in Pleasanton, California, The cause of death was not disclosed.

In his irrepressible way, and with his distinctive voice, Madden left an imprint on the sport on par with titans like George Halas, Paul Brown and his coaching idol, Vince Lombardi. Madden’s influence, steeped in Everyman sensibilities and studded with wild gesticulations and paroxysms of onomatopoeia — wham! doink! whoosh! — made the NFL more interesting, more relevant and more fun, for over 40 years.

Madden received 16 Sports Emmy Awards, including 15 for top analyst.

Desmond Tutu, 90, the Anglican archbishop and South Africa’s ebullient apostle of racial justice and reconciliation who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the system of white domination known as apartheid, died Dec. 26 in Cape Town. The cause of death was complications from cancer.

A small, effervescent man with a crooked nose and infectious toothy grin, Tutu served as Black South Africa’s informal ambassador to the world during the dark days of repression and as a crucial voice in the campaign for racial equality that culminated with Nelson Mandela’s election as the country’s first Black president in 1994. Throughout the struggle, he preached nonviolence even while denouncing apartheid as “an evil system.”

After the fall of apartheid, Tutu chaired the controversial Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which sought with mixed success to heal the wounds of the apartheid era. He went on to become an international spokesman and campaigner for human rights around the world.

Sarah Weddington, 76, who as a young Texas lawyer appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court to successfully argue Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a constitutional right to an abortion and touched off one of the fiercest battles of the American culture wars, died Dec. 26 at her home in Austin. The cause of death was not available.

“I felt a mix of emotions when I went before the Supreme Court to argue Roe v. Wade,” Weddington, who was 26 when she first addressed the justices, told Texas Monthly years later. “I was scared and felt the weight of needing to win for women. I felt reverence for the Supreme Court and what it represented.”

But she was also “aggrieved,” she said. “I had gone to the lawyers’ lounge … beforehand to go over my notes,” Weddington recalled. “I found that the lounge had only a men’s room.”

The 7-2 decision in Roe’s favor, written by Justice Harry Blackmun and handed down on Jan. 22, 1973, was grounded in the concept of due process and what the court had found to be a fundamental right to privacy. The ruling was later modified and has been subject to perennial challenges, including the Mississippi law currently before the Supreme Court that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But it had the effect of guaranteeing generations of women the right to an abortion.

Edward O. Wilson, 92, a Harvard naturalist whose mapping of social behavior in ants led him to study social behavior in all organisms and who became one of the greatest naturalists of his generation, died Dec. 26 in Burlington, Mass. The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation announced his death but did not provide a cause.

Often cited as Charles Darwin’s greatest 20th-century heir, Wilson was an eloquent and immensely influential environmentalist and was the first to determine that ants communicate mainly through the exchange of chemical substances now known as pheromones. Of his many accomplishments in evolutionary biology, his biggest contribution was probably in the new scientific field of sociobiology, in which he addressed the biological basis of social behavior in animals, including humans.

He wrote technical scientific studies and popular science, receiving two Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction as well as the National Medal of Science.

Karolos Papoulias, 92, the former resistance fighter opposed to the military coup in Greece in 1967 who became president from 2005 to 2015 and helped the country form a government during the euro crisis that triggered mass demonstrations in Greek cities against austerity measures, died Dec. 26.

On Andreas Papandreou’s government during the 1980s and 1990s, Papoulias served as foreign minister and sought to improve relations with Egypt and Turkey. As a member of Greece’s parliament for the social-democratic Pasok party, he played a key role in arranging the 1983 evacuation of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and other Palestinians on Greek ships from Lebanon during that country’s civil war.

Jean-Marc Vallée, 58, the Canadian director and producer who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the Christmas weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emily Blunt in 2009’s “The Young Victoria.” He often shot with natural light and handheld cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise and move around a scene’s location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014’s “Wild.”

Thomas Lovejoy, 80, a prominent biologist for major conservation groups who spent decades on an expansive, ongoing project in Brazil to preserve the Amazon rainforest, died Dec. 25 at his home in McLean, Virginia. The cause was pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, his daughter Elizabeth Lovejoy said.

Lovejoy’s field research in the Amazon was the centerpiece of a broad career dedicated to ecology. He invented “debt for nature” swaps, which let countries trade forgiveness of a portion of their foreign debt for their investments in conservation. He published an early projection of extinction rates, was a creator of the public television series “Nature” and popularized the term “biological diversity,” later shortened to biodiversity.

Jonathan D. Spence, 85, an eminent scholar of China and its vast history who in books like “God’s Chinese Son: The Taiping Heavenly Kingdom of Hong Xiuquan” (1996) and “The Search for Modern China” (1990) excavated that country’s past and illuminated its present, died Dec. 25 in West Haven, Connecticut. His wife, Annping Chin, said the cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Spence, who taught for more than 40 years at Yale University, where his lecture classes were always in great demand, found the big picture of Chinese history in small details. His books, deeply researched, probed individual lives and odd moments that were representative of larger cultural forces, wrapping it all together with vivid storytelling.

Grace Mirabella, 92, who as editor-in-chief transformed Vogue magazine from a glittery, color-splashed paean to the spirit of the 1960s into a more sensible adviser to women entering the workforce in the 1970s and ’80s, died Dec. 23 at home in Manhattan. Mirabella went on to found Mirabella, a magazine for women as interested in culture and travel as in clothes and interior design.

David Wagoner, 96, a leading figure in poetry circles, especially in the Pacific Northwest, who turned a keen eye on nature, his childhood and numerous other subjects in more than 20 volumes published across half a century, died Dec. 18 at a nursing home in Edmonds, Washington.

Wagoner, who taught for decades at the University of Washington, also wrote novels, one of which, “The Escape Artist” (1965), about a teenage magician, was turned into a 1982 movie starring Griffin O’Neal. But he was best known for poetry. In 1991 he won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, one of the most prestigious in the field.

Wagoner was a conservationist and an enthusiastic hiker, finding awe in the landscapes of the Northwest but also sometimes lamenting humanity’s cavalier treatment of nature, which he depicted in his poetry. Wagoner’s novels, many of them adventure yarns about young people, sometimes drew comparisons to Mark Twain for their colorful dialogue and humor.

Robert Farris Thompson, 88, a professor who roamed across continents and disciplines — from the Ituri Forest of Congo to the voodoo temples of Haiti and from art history to ethnomusicology — in a life of scholarship that helped redefine the study of Black culture, died Nov. 29 at a nursing home in New Haven, Connecticut. His death was announced by Yale University, where Thompson had taught art history and African American studies for more than half a century. The cause were complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.