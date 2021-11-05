Tom Matte, 82, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts — except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback — died Tuesday at his home in Towson, Maryland.

After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL championship game, Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 yards in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. He earned a championship ring with the 1970 Colts despite being sidelined with an injury for most of the season.

Nelson Freire, 77, a reclusive Brazilian pianist whose fabled technique and sensitive, subtle musicianship made him a legend among pianophiles, died Monday at his home in Rio de Janeiro. Freire had been suffering from trauma after a fall in 2019, which led to surgery on his upper right arm and left him unable to play.

Freire was one of the greatest pianists of the past half-century, possessing a gift that, in its grace of touch and its ease of virtuosity, recalled playing from the great masters of the half-century before that. His playing had a wisdom that critics rarely failed to describe as innate.

Even so, his profile remained relatively limited. Comparisons to Arthur Rubinstein and Vladimir Horowitz abounded, but Freire was an uncommonly reticent artist, giving fewer concerts than many of his peers, recording only rarely early in his career and remaining indifferent to publicity.

Dr. Aaron T. Beck, 100, whose brand of pragmatic, thought-monitoring psychotherapy became the centerpiece of a scientific transformation in the treatment of depression, anxiety and many related mental disorders, died Monday at his home in Philadelphia.

Beck was a young psychiatrist trained in Freudian analysis when, in the late 1950s, he began prompting patients to focus on distortions in their day-to-day thinking, rather than on conflicts buried in childhood, as therapists typically did. Beck’s work, along with that of Albert Ellis, a psychologist working independently, provided the architecture for what is known as cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT.

Manuel Neri, 91, a noted San Francisco artist whose life-size figurative sculptures, usually of women and often painted, evoked classical statuary while updating it for the 20th century, died Oct. 18 in Sacramento, California.

The Bay Area figurative movement, which included painters Richard Diebenkorn and sculptor and ceramist Peter Voulkos, with whom Neri studied, bucked the trend toward abstract expressionism and returned to figure-focused art. In plaster, bronze and other materials, Neri rendered figures sometimes without heads or arms and painted directly on the casts, incorporating scratched or textured detailing.

Neri was part of the lively Beat scene in San Francisco in the 1950s and early ’60s, and was the director of the Six Gallery when a landmark poetry reading took place there in 1955: Allen Ginsberg giving the first public recitation of his masterpiece, “Howl.”

Margaret York, 80, homicide detective who helped inspire the 1980s police drama “Cagney & Lacey” and who rose to become the highest-ranking woman in the Los Angeles Police Department, died Oct. 17 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The cause was a series of illnesses and finally multiple organ failure.

While working homicide in the 1970s, she was paired with Detective Helen Kidder — mainly, both said, because the men in the department didn’t want to work with a woman. This left them partners by default and inadvertently created a groundbreaking team of an all-female homicide unit. The series — in which Tyne Daly portrayed Mary Beth Lacey, the character based on York, and Sharon Gless played her partner, Christine Cagney, based on Kidder — ran from 1981 to 1988 and won multiple Emmy Awards.

Mimi Levin Lieber, 93, a pioneer in the use of focus groups to shape product development and marketing at some of the country’s largest companies, including Hanes and General Mills, and later a stalwart advocate for early childhood literacy in New York, died of respiratory failure Oct. 16 at a Manhattan hospital.

One of Lieber’s biggest successes came in 1969, when her research among women provided the framework for L’eggs, a line of pantyhose from Hanes sold at supermarkets and packaged in plastic egg-shape containers. It was a radical — and very successful — move, one Hanes might never have taken had Lieber’s research not shown that women were eager for it.