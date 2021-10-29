Bob Ferry, 84, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, died Wednesday.

Ferry became the team’s GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Washington reached the 1975 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State, then won it all three years later by beating Seattle. The Bullets lost a Finals rematch with Seattle in 1979. Ferry won executive of the year honors in 1979 and 1982.

Mort Sahl, 94, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans, died Tuesday at home in Mill Valley, California. Gregarious and contentious — he was once described as “a very likable guy who makes ex-friends easily” — Sahl had a long, up-and-down career. An inveterate contrarian and a wide-ranging skeptic, Sahl was a self-appointed warrior against hypocrisy who cast a jaundiced eye on social trends, gender relations and conventional wisdom of all sorts.

Roh Tae-woo, 88, former South Korean general who became the country’s first democratically elected president and forged ties with communist foes and tolerated the country’s rambunctious transition from dictatorship to democracy, but later ended up in jail for mutiny and corruption, died Tuesday at a hospital in Seoul, where he was recently admitted after his health deteriorated, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Sunao Tsuboi, 96, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, died Oct. 24 in a hospital in Hiroshima. The cause of death was an irregular heartbeat caused by anemia. Tsuboi was 20 when he survived the U.S. atomic bombing of his hometown on Aug. 6, 1945.

Jay Black, 82, whose majestic voice on songs like “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Cara, Mia” and “Only in America” made Jay and the Americans a potent force in pop music before the arrival of the Beatles in the United States, died Oct. 22 in New York City. His son Jason Blatt said the cause was pneumonia that led to cardiac arrest. He also had dementia, his family said. Black — whose original name was David Blatt — was the second “Jay” to front the Americans. He replaced Jay Traynor in 1963, a year after the group’s first hit, “She Cried,” climbed to No. 5 on the charts.

Peter Scolari, 66, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “New­hart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” died Oct. 22 in New York. The cause was cancer.

He first gained attention as the then-unknown Hanks’ co-star in the 1980-82 sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” in which their characters disguised themselves as women to live in affordable, females-only housing. The two actors went on to work together in projects including Hanks’ 1996 movie directorial debut “That Thing You Do!” and in 2013’s “Lucky Guy,” Nora Ephron’s play about newspaper columnist Mike McAlary.

From 1984 to 1990, Scolari played pretentious but likable TV producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS sitcom. Although he repeatedly missed out on the supporting actor Emmy for the role, Scolari ultimately won the award in 2016 for his guest role on Lena Dunham’s HBO comedy “Girls.”