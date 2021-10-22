Tom Morey, 86, Boogie Board inventor who opened the waves to the masses, died Oct. 14 in a Laguna Hills, California, hospital. Morey’s stubby, lightweight bodyboards never made him wealthy — he had sold out by the time sales climbed into the millions — but it did change beach culture forever, giving wave riders a cheap and easy alternative to the far more costly surfboards that required patience, balance, footwork and — for most — wipeout after wipeout before perfection arrived.

Jerry Pinkney, 81, whose evocative illustrations won acclaim in bringing more than 100 children’s books to life, many with Black characters or images of Black history and culture, died Wednesday in Sleepy Hollow, New York. The cause was a heart attack.

Pinkney was one of the most revered illustrators in the genre. His accolades include the Randolph Caldecott Medal, awarded for the year’s most distinguished American picture book for children; he received his in 2010 for “The Lion & the Mouse,” a treatment of the Aesop fable. That book was representative of his commitment to reflecting Black themes and culture in his work whenever possible: He made sure that his richly detailed illustrations set that classic story in the Serengeti, with the title characters surrounded by other African wildlife. Other books of his took on matters of race directly. In 1996, for instance, he illustrated Alan Schroeder’s text for “Minty: A Story of Young Harriet Tubman” (he also created a U.S. Postal Service stamp for Tubman in 1978).

Leslie Bricusse, 90, an Oscar-winning composer and lyricist who enchanted children with his musical confections for “Doctor Dolittle” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” seduced their parents with the crooner standards “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Who Can I Turn To?” and helped write the title song to the James Bond film “Goldfinger,” died Tuesday in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

Colin Powell, 84, who helped guide the U.S. military to victory in the 1991 Persian Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, then struggled a decade later over the U.S. invasion of Iraq as a beleaguered secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died Monday. The cause was complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement.

A spokesperson said his immune system had been compromised by multiple myeloma, for which he had been undergoing treatment. He had been due to receive a vaccine booster last week, she said, but had to postpone it when he fell ill. He had also been treated for early stages of Parkinson’s disease, she said.

Chuck Bundrant, 79, an epic figure in North Pacific fisheries who started his career as a deck hand on a crabber and went on to co-found Seattle-based Trident Seafoods, died Oct. 17 at his Edmonds home with his family at his side. Bundrant was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006.

Bundrant was a fierce competitor who played a pivotal role with ushering in a new era in harvests off Alaska as foreign fleets were pushed out of the 200-mile zone and Americans rushed in to catch pollock, crab, black cod and other seafood. As U.S. fleets gained control, he fought to ensure that Trident’s network of shore-side processing plants and seagoing vessels would prosper. From early on, Bundrant was an innovator. In 1973, his boat, the 135-foot Billikin, was the first Alaska vessel to catch, cook and freeze crab.

Betty Lynn, 95, the actress who captured viewers’ hearts as Thelma Lou, the ginger-haired girlfriend of Don Knotts’ neurotic sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” died Oct. 16 in a retirement home in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Lynn was in 26 “Andy Griffith” episodes from 1961 to 1966, though the veteran actress had had numerous roles on Broadway and in the movies in the 1940s and 1950s.

Diane Weyermann, 66, who oversaw the making of potent documentaries like “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Citizenfour” and “Food Inc.,” and in so doing helped change the documentary world from an earnest and underfunded backwater of the movie industry into a vibrant must-see category, died Oct. 14 at a hospice facility in Manhattan. The cause was lung cancer.

Earl Old Person, 92, the chief of the Blackfeet Nation who for nearly 70 years pushed for its economic development and self-sufficiency and against what he saw as an unreliable, at times untrustworthy federal government, died of cancer on Oct. 13 in Browning, Montana.