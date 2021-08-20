Chuck Close, 81, who rose to prominence in the 1970s and ’80s with colossal photorealist portraits of himself, family members and fellow artists, but who late in his career faced accusations of verbal sexual harassment, died Thursday in a hospital in Oceanside, New York.

At the end of the 1960s, when formalist abstraction and pop art dominated the contemporary scene, the Monroe native and University of Washington graduate began using an airbrush and diluted black paint to create highly detailed 9-foot-tall grisaille paintings based on mug-shot-like photographs of himself and his friends.

His first, and still one of his best known, is a self-portrait in which he stares impassively back at the camera through plastic black-rimmed glasses. He has messy, stringy hair, his face is unshaved and a cigarette with smoke rising from it juts from the side of his mouth — a rebel with a new artistic cause. His paintings from this time have a vaguely discomfiting inscrutability when seen in person.

Bill Freehan, 79, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday. Freehan had suffered from dementia for several years, spending the last few under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. Besides All-Star appearances, including all 15 innings in the 1967 game, Freehan was awarded five Gold Gloves.

Paul Mitchell, 64, a former Michigan U.S. House member who left the GOP to become an independent in protest of his party’s behavior in the days after the 2020 election, died Aug. 15. The cause was cancer.

Mitchell did not seek reelection in 2020, expressing frustration with his time in Washington. As he left the GOP, Mitchell stated: “It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.”

Nanci Griffith, 68, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who kept one foot in folk and the other in country and was blessed with a soaring voice equally at home in both genres, died Aug. 13 in Nashville.

Griffith was a living link not just to earlier songwriters but also to the music of Ireland (she played with the Chieftains) and Texas (she toured with the surviving members of Buddy Holly’s band, the Crickets).

Her 1993 album, “Other Voices, Other Rooms” (named after Truman Capote’s debut novel), comprised 17 versions of songs by her folk forebears, including Malvina Reynolds and Woody Guthrie. Hailed by critics as a homey delight, it won the 1994 Grammy Award for best contemporary folk album and was certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 copies.

Una Stubbs, 84, veteran British actress best known to U.S. audiences for her role as Mrs. Hudson, the landlady to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series “Sherlock,” died Aug. 12 at home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Stubbs was a recognizable face in Britain, where she had appeared in comedic and dramatic roles onstage, on screen and on television for more than 50 years, including in the long-running soap opera “EastEnders” and the sitcom “Till Death Us Do Part,” the show that inspired “All in the Family” in the U.S.

Maki Kaji, 69, a university dropout who turned a numbers game into one of the world’s most popular logic puzzles and became known as the “Godfather of Sudoku,” died Aug. 10 at home in Mitaka, a city in the Tokyo metro area. His death was announced by Nikoli, the puzzle company he co-founded. The cause was bile duct cancer.

According to Nikoli, an estimated 200 million people in 100 countries have solved the puzzle, which involves filling in a numbered grid. A world championship is held each year. Sudoku was never trademarked except within Japan, driving its overseas craze. Among Kaji’s contributions to the world of logic puzzles is a subtle one: His company continues to make puzzles generated by humans, not computers.

Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, 93, whose most notable role was in “Strangers on a Train,” in a modest career that included small roles in two more of her father Alfred Hitchcock’s films: “Stage Fright” (1950) and “Psycho” (1960), and who wrote a book about her famous father’s wife and collaborator, film editor Alma (Reville) Hitchcock, died Aug. 9 at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Ellen Havre Weis, 64, who helped create the popular Museum of Modern Mythology in San Francisco that was based on the notion that the advertising characters who exist in modern life — the Jolly Green Giant, Colonel Sanders, Poppin’ Fresh, Mr. Peanut — populate a mythology in their own right, died July 27 of brain cancer at home in Altadena, California.

Weis, a writer, co-founded the museum in 1982 with two collaborators. The 3,000-piece collection on Fisherman’s Wharf became a tourist draw before it was forced to close in 1989 because of the Loma Prieta earthquake. One of Weis’ favorite pieces in the museum was a plastic model of Elsie the Cow, the character used to sell dairy products for Borden Dairy, which branched out into chemical products, including glue. Elsie then acquired a husband, Elmer, who sold the well-known white glue named after him.