Lorraine Loomis, 81, a longtime tribal fisheries advocate of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community died Tuesday. Details were not available.

Loomis spent the last roughly 40 years serving the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, most recently as chairperson. As such, she was the lead negotiator for tribes in the North of Falcon salmon fisheries planning process with the state of Washington. Loomis was also involved in developing the Pacific Salmon Treaty between the U.S. and Canada, served on the Fraser River Panel that manages sockeye and pink salmon, and encouraged local restoration and research for salmon and shellfish.

“None of us tribal natural resources managers are working for today. We are all working for tomorrow. We are working to make certain there will be salmon for the next seven generations,” she once wrote.

Neal Conan, 71, a journalist who embarked on his broadcasting career at age 17 and spent nearly four decades at NPR, where he shaped news coverage as a reporter and producer and became known to millions of listeners as host of the midday call-in show “Talk of the Nation,” died Tuesday of brain cancer at home in Hawi, Hawaii.

Walter Yetnikoff, 87, who led CBS Records during the boom years of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album and lived the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll life more indulgently than many of his stars, died Monday of cancer in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Although he never claimed to have much of an ear for music, he was adept at pacifying the stars on his roster — who in addition to Jackson included Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Billy Joel — and at outmaneuvering competitors and perceived enemies, at least into the late 1980s.

Sergei A. Kovalev, 91, a leading Russian dissident and human-rights activist who fought for the victims of oppression in Soviet times, was a bitter critic of President Vladimir Putin and opposed Moscow’s war against Chechen separatists in the 1990s, died Monday in Moscow. The cause of his death was not announced, but he had been in poor health in his final years.

Markie Post, 70, the effervescent actor known for her roles on the television series “Night Court” and “The Fall Guy” and the movie “There’s Something About Mary” during a career that spanned four decades, died of cancer Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. Post had continued to act for nearly four years after her initial cancer diagnosis and while undergoing chemotherapy treatments that she referred to as her “side job,” her family said.

Frequently cast in daffy roles that emphasized her comedic timing, Post became a television fixture during the 1980s. Her greatest success came on the sitcom “Night Court,” when she was cast as Christine Sullivan, the alluring and naive public defender who was the romantic interest of Judge Harry T. Stone, played by Harry Anderson. The judge was not her only suitor, though. So was Dan Fielding, the lecherous prosecutor played by John Larroquette.

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, 70, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” died in his sleep Aug. 7 in Montclair, New Jersey.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. He was famous for his prologue on the band’s 1971 hit “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight.” Known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist. In the early days, he served as its “budget hawk,” carrying the band’s earnings in a paper bag stuffed into the bell of his horn.

The band has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. It was honored in 2014 with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. Its music is featured on numerous film soundtracks, including those for “Rocky,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Herbert Schlosser, 95, longtime NBC executive who put an indelible stamp on the network by negotiating Johnny Carson’s first deal to host “The Tonight Show,” putting “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” on the air and overseeing the development of “Saturday Night Live,” died Aug. 6 at home in Manhattan.

Stuart Hedley, 99, Pearl Harbor survivor who spent decades stoking the flames of remembrance about that pivotal moment in U.S. history, died Aug. 4 from COVID-19. Short in stature but long on stamina, he was a fixture at annual public events honoring military veterans and a frequent speaker at schools and service organizations.