Stephan Nasstrom, 70, who spent nearly 40 years covering sports for The Associated Press, died Tuesday in Lima, Peru, where he lived after retiring in 2010.

Nasstrom covered eight Olympics and numerous World Cups during his career. His specialties were skiing, soccer, tennis, and track and field. But he also wrote about a variety of other sports, including Olympic wrestling, which he once said “reminds me of what the original Olympics in Greece must have looked like.”

Danish Siddiqui, 38, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service, was killed July 16 as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops.

Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for its coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. More recently, he had captured searing images of India’s struggle against the coronavirus and protests against new farming laws.

Biz Markie, 57, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” died July 16 with his wife by his side. The cause of death was not released.

Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for lighthearted lyrics and a humorous nature. He made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events. Markie broke into mainstream music with his platinum-selling song “Just a Friend,” the lead single on his sophomore album “The Biz Never Sleeps.” The friend-zone anthem cracked Rolling Stone’s top 100 pop songs and made VH1’s 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

Advertising

Jerry Lewis, 86, a native of Seattle, the longest-serving Republican congressman in California history, and a former House Appropriations Committee chairperson who helped steer federal aid to the state but who was celebrated — and vilified — for earmarking millions of dollars to his district, died July 15 at his home in Redlands.

Gloria Richardson, 99, influential yet largely unsung civil rights pioneer whose determination not to back down while protesting racial inequality was captured in a photograph as she pushed away the bayonet of a National Guardsman, died July 15 in New York City. Richardson was the first woman to lead a prolonged grassroots civil rights movement outside the Deep South.

In 1962, she helped organize and lead the Cambridge Movement on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with sit-ins to desegregate restaurants, bowling alleys and movie theaters in protests that marked an early part of the Black Power movement. “I say that the Cambridge Movement was the soil in which Richardson planted a seed of Black power and nurtured its growth,” said Joseph R. Fitzgerald, who wrote a 2018 biography on Richardson, “The Struggle is Eternal: Gloria Richardson and Black Liberation.”

Kurt Westergaard, 86, the Danish cartoonist whose image of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb as a turban was at the center of widespread anti-Danish anger in the Muslim world in the mid-2000s, died July 14. Westergaard became known worldwide in 2005 for his controversial depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in Jyllands-Posten, one of Denmark’s leading newspapers. The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo reprinted the image in 2015; Islamic militants would kill 12 people at the magazine’s office in Paris.

Elliot Lawrence, 96, who led a musically adventurous big band in the 1940s and ’50s, and then had a long career on Broadway and in Hollywood, including more than 40 years leading the orchestra at the annual Tony Awards show, died July 2 at a hospital in New York City.

Lawrence, who began playing piano at 3, formed his first band at 12. He did not have as large a following as other bandleaders, such as Woody Herman and Count Basie, but he recorded a number of well-received albums, toured the country and fostered the careers of many prominent musicians and arrangers, including Gerry Mulligan, Al Cohn, Red Rodney and Johnny Mandel.