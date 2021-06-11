Gottfried Böhm, 101, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect who was known for his strikingly sculptural concrete buildings and as a leader of a generation of German architects whose task was nothing less than rebuilding their country in the wake of World War II, died Wednesday at his home in Cologne.

Böhm was highly regarded as a builder of churches. His first, completed in 1949, was Madonna in the Ruins, a chapel that is now part of the Kolumba museum complex in Cologne. Böhm built the chapel on the site of an early medieval parish church, dating to the year 980, that was destroyed by Allied bombs in 1943. His design incorporated the church’s few surviving elements, including the exterior walls, the northeast pillar of the main nave and the 15th-century life-size statue of the Virgin Mary that lent the reconsecrated church its name. Many of Böhm’s buildings created a dialogue between old, often violently destroyed edifices and modern designs and materials.

Jim Fassel, 71, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, died Monday at a Las Vegas hospital while being treated for chest pains.

Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including a 34-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl in February 2001. Fassel’s 58 victories place him behind Steve Owen (153), Tom Coughlin (102) and Bill Parcells (77) among Giants coaches. Owen and Parcells are Hall of Famers, and Parcells and Coughlin each won a pair of Super Bowls.

John McDonnell, 82, the track and field coach who set a gold standard for excellence at Arkansas during his 36 years at the school, died Monday night. The cause was not available.

McDonnell’s men’s teams produced 40 NCAA championships at Arkansas. Under him, the Razorbacks were a perennial power in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field. His teams won six national triple crowns, 12 consecutive NCAA indoor titles from 1984-95 and 83 conference titles.

Advertising

Yoo Sang-chul, 49, one of the stars of South Korea’s surprising run to the semifinals at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His death was announced by the Korea Football Association on Monday.

Yoo played 124 times for South Korea from 1994 to 2005. The most famous of Yoo’s 18 goals was the one that sealed his country’s first ever win in a World Cup match — 2-0 against Poland. It was in South Korea’s first game in the World Cup it was co-hosting with Japan.

Grace Griffith, 64, a Washington, D.C.-area singer whose clear and graceful voice made her a beloved figure in the region’s folk and Celtic music scenes, and who helped launch Eva Cassidy to posthumous fame by sharing her music with a small West Coast record label, died June 5 at a nursing center in Sandy Spring, Maryland. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease. Fans and collaborators of Griffith often spoke of her music’s ethereal, even spiritual quality, what Blix Street Records President Bill Straw described as her “healing sound.”

Clarence Williams III, 81, who played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series “The Mod Squad” and Prince’s father in “Purple Rain,” died June 4 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was colon cancer.

“The Mod Squad” was a star-maker for all three lead actors. But roles were not quick to follow for Williams. He appeared on Broadway opposite Maggie Smith in Tom Stoppard’s “Night and Day” in 1979 before getting cast as the troubled father in “Purple Rain,” which came out in 1984. Director John Frankenheimer would become a frequent collaborator. They worked together on “52 Pick-Up,” “Against the Wall” and “Reindeer Games.”