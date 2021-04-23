Tempest Storm, 93, one of the most celebrated strippers of midcentury burlesque, who continued plying her craft until she was in her 80s — not because she had to, but because she could — died Tuesday at home in Las Vegas.

Routinely named in the same breath as Lili St. Cyr, Blaze Starr and Gypsy Rose Lee, Storm was the last of her ilk. At the height of her fame in the 1950s and early ’60s, she was famous the world over, as celebrated for her flame-red tresses as for her vaunted 40-inch bust. “Everything you see,” she proudly told an interviewer in 1975, “is all mine.” Playing burlesque stages in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Bay Area, London and elsewhere, she was reported to earn $100,000 a year in the mid-1950s (the equivalent of about $950,000 today). Her breasts were said to be insured with Lloyd’s of London for $1 million.

Walter Mondale, 93, who asserted himself as an activist vice president under Jimmy Carter before losing a bid for the presidency in one of the worst routs in U.S. political history, Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election landslide, died Monday at his home in Minneapolis.

Of his decades in public service, Mondale spoke most glowingly of the two terms he spent representing Minnesota in the U.S. Senate, supporting civil-rights measures, consumer-protection laws and better services for children and the poor. As Carter’s vice president from 1977 to 1981, Mondale took part in most important meetings and had weekly private lunches with the president. “We agreed that he would truly be second in command, involved in every aspect of governing,” Carter later said.

Jim Steinman, 73, a power-ballad songwriter who wrote Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 No. 1 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and all the songs on “Bat Out of Hell,” Meat Loaf’s operatic, teenage-angst-filled 1977 debut album, died Monday in Danbury, Connecticut. His longtime manager, David Sonenberg, said that Steinman had a stroke four years ago and that his health had recently been declining.

Alma Wahlberg, 78, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died, her sons announced on social media on April 18. No information was given about the cause, date or location of her death.

Chuck Geschke, 81, a computer scientist and entrepreneur who helped develop fundamental ways of creating, sharing and printing digital documents in the early years of the personal computer, notably the now-ubiquitous PDF, died April 16 at his home in Los Altos, California. His wife, Nan, said the cause was cancer.

In 1980, at Xerox PARC, a research lab in Silicon Valley, Geschke and fellow researcher John Warnock created a way of sending documents from a computer to a printer. Believing they would miss a huge opportunity if they did not move faster than what Xerox had planned, they left and founded their own company, calling it Adobe. In 1983, Apple agreed to license their technology called PostScript.

Then Apple introduced the MacIntosh, which served as a template for the next four decades of computer desktops, laptops and smartphones. Its printer, the LaserWriter, offered the next year, was based on PostScript and built in partnership with Adobe. With Geschke as chief operating officer, Adobe became a key player in the rise of so-called desktop publishing.

Khodeir Majid, 64, who covered Iraq’s numerous conflicts as a video producer and cameraman for The Associated Press for 17 years, died April 16 of complications from the coronavirus. He had been hospitalized for about three weeks, but his condition rapidly deteriorated in the last few days. He joined the AP in Baghdad in March 2004, a year after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. He went on to cover the breakdown in security and sectarian bloodbath that prevailed for years, as well as the U.S. occupation, the rise of the al-Qaida terrorist network, and the war against the Islamic State group.

Helen McCrory, 52, British actor who starred in the TV show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said on April 16. He said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

McCrory made her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women. She played the matriarch of a crime family on “Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Voldemort ally Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies. She starred as a human rights lawyer dragged into international intrigue in the TV thriller “Fearless,” played lawyer Cherie Blair in the 2006 movie “The Queen,” and had roles in “Hugo” and “Skyfall.” She also had an acclaimed career on stage.

Mariano Puig, 93, who helped transform his family-owned Spanish perfume maker into an international fashion house that encompasses the brands Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier, died April 13 in Barcelona.

Puig, the company, had revenues of about $2.4 billion in 2019. It is one of the few major fashion businesses still under the ownership of its original family in a luxury goods sector dominated by conglomerates like Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Bob Shimabukuro, 75, the journalist, activist, historian, fine woodworker and longtime International Examiner columnist and editor, died March 29. His wife, Alice Ito, said Shimabukuro died of natural causes after collapsing at home in Seattle.

Shimabukuro made enormous contributions to the historical record of the incarceration of American citizens of Japanese descent during World War II, through an exhibit at Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum and the book “Born in Seattle: The Campaign for Japanese American Redress.”