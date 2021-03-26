Bobby Brown, 96, the Seattle-born infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, died Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. In his career, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. He was president of the American League from 1984-94.

Jessica Walter, 80, Emmy-winning screen and stage veteran whose roles as a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development” and a stalker in “Play Misty for Me” were in line with a career that drew on her astringent screen presence more than her good looks, died Wednesday at home in New York City. No cause was given.

Walter launched her acting career in the 1960s and appeared in more than 160 film and television productions. She earned an Emmy Award for “Amy Prentiss,” playing the police-detective title character, and received additional Emmy nominations for the crime drama “The Streets of San Francisco,” the “M*A*S*H” spinoff “Trapper John, M.D.,” and “Arrested Development.”

George Segal, 87, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and played opposite Barbra Strei­sand in “The Owl and the Pussycat;” starred in “A Touch of Class,” “California Split,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” and the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs;” died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, his wife said. The cause was complications from bypass surgery.

Julie Pomagalski, 40, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. The French ski federation said that Pomagalski died Tuesday, but did not specify the location. French and Swiss media widely reported that the avalanche took place on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.

Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.

Elgin Baylor, 86, who led the Seattle University men’s basketball team to the 1958 NCAA championship game before becoming one of the greatest NBA players in history, died Monday of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star with the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers who was ahead of his time with his acrobatic moves and ability to play above the rim, gained national acclaim when he led the Seattle U run to the NCAA title game against Kentucky.

He averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds during a 14-year NBA career. In 1977, he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame and in 1996, he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. A statue of Baylor outside Staples Center in Los Angeles was unveiled in 2018. The Minneapolis Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960.

Elsa Peretti, 80, who went from Halston model and Studio 54 regular in the 1960s and ’70s to one of the world’s most famous jewelry designers with timeless, fluid Tiffany collections often inspired by nature, died March 18 in her sleep at home in the village of Sant Martí Vell, outside Barcelona, Spain.

Peretti’s sculptural cuff bracelets, bean designs and open-heart pendants are among her most recognizable work. She lent her classical aesthetic to functional goods, too, including bowls and magnifying glasses.

Paul Taub, 68, an internationally acclaimed flutist and pioneer of Seattle’s new music community, died at his home in Seattle on March 13, after a heart attack. He served as director-at-large for the Seattle Flute Society and had also been on the boards of directors of Chamber Music America and the National Flute Association. After completing graduate studies at California Institute of the Arts, he had initially been drawn to Seattle in 1979 by an invitation to teach at Cornish College of the Arts; he remained a professor there for close to four decades.

Robina Asti, 99, a World War II veteran and mutual-fund executive who inspired a generation of transgender people in the 2010s with her successful fight for her husband’s Social Security benefits, and who just last year became the world’s oldest active flight instructor, died March 12 in San Diego.

Asti had been living quietly as a woman for nearly 40 years when she applied for survivor benefits from the Social Security Administration in 2012, a few months after her husband died. It took a year for the agency to deny her application, on the grounds that she was not legally a woman at the time of her marriage, though most of her government-issued documents, including her pilot’s license and even her Social Security card, recognized her as a woman. She sued and won.