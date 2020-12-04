Betsy Wade, 91, the first woman to edit news copy for The New York Times and the lead plaintiff in a landmark sex discrimination lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of its female employees, died Thursday at home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She had colon cancer.

In a 45-year Times career, Wade also became the first woman to lead The Newspaper Guild of New York, the largest local in the national journalism union (now known as the NewsGuild). She was revered among peers for her role in the 1974 class-action suit against The Times, one of the industry’s earliest fights over women’s rights to equal treatment in hiring, promotion, pay and workplace protections under federal anti-discrimination laws.

Alison Lurie, 94, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who blended mordant wit and boundless empathy to chronicle the lives of women searching for self-knowledge and self-fulfillment while going about the business of everyday life, died Thursday at a hospice in Ithaca, New York.

In addition to writing 11 works of fiction, Lurie was an essayist and a scholar of children’s literature who taught at Cornell University for years. But she was best known for her comedies of manners — many set at the fictional Corinth University — about well-educated women who have plunged into a marriage or career that fails to live up to expectations.

Rafer Johnson, 86, who carried the American flag into Rome’s Olympic Stadium in August 1960 as the first Black captain of a U.S. Olympic team and went on to win gold in a memorable decathlon duel, bringing him acclaim as the world’s greatest all-around athlete, died Wednesday at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.

Johnson never competed after that decathlon triumph. He became a goodwill ambassador for the United States and a close associate of the Kennedy family, taking a leadership role in the Special Olympics, which were championed by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and joining Robert F. Kennedy’s entourage during Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968. He was remembered especially for helping to wrestle the senator’s assassin to the ground in Los Angeles in 1968.

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, 94, president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration and who was key to the country’s expansion of nuclear energy and high-speed rail, died Wednesday at home in the Loir-et-Cher region, in central France, after contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Among other things, Giscard d’Estaing notably legalized abortion and divorce by mutual consent.

Tim O’Brien, 77, a broadcast journalist and lawyer who covered the Supreme Court for ABC-TV for 22 years and co-wrote a book on its notable capital cases, died Nov. 30 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He had been riding a bicycle and waiting on a sidewalk for a traffic light to change when he was struck by a truck that had veered off the road after an accident, Florida Highway Patrol officials told local media outlets.

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, 95, food scientist who created the recipe for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, died Nov. 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina, from complications of COVID-19. Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head. While Slim Jims were created in 1928, the current formula is Adams’ work. He worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina. He retired in 1991.

Dave Prowse, 85, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Nov. 28 after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said. Prowse donned Darth Vader’s black armor and helmet for “Star Wars” (1977), “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Return of the Jedi” (1983), but his lines were dubbed by James Earl Jones.

Tony Hsieh, 46, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from injuries sustained during a fire that ripped through a loved one’s home in Connecticut, the company confirmed. The iconic tech entrepreneur died Nov. 27. Hsieh, a Harvard graduate, joined what would become Zappos — at the time ShoeSite.com — in 1999. The company was sold 10 years later for $1.2 billion to Amazon, and Hsieh remained with the company as its CEO until his recent retirement.

The tech visionary was also well-known for his efforts to revitalize downtown Las Vegas. In 2013, he pledged $350 million for redevelopment efforts, the same year he relocated Zappos’ headquarters into the former City Hall building.

Hamish MacInnes, 90, a lanky Scotsman of considerable derring-do who scaled dangerous mountain peaks all over the world, invented lifesaving equipment for climbers and wrote the definitive book on how to conduct mountain rescues, died on Nov. 22 at his home in Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands. The cause was cancer.

MacInnes led or took part in 20 major expeditions, including four to Mount Everest. As inventive as he was adventurous, MacInnes developed a foldable lightweight mountain rescue stretcher that is still in use today. But perhaps his most famous invention was the first all-steel ice ax. It was a significant improvement on the wooden-handled ax, which snapped under pressure.

Georgina Mace, 67, one of the world’s most prominent conservation biologists, who went on to provide a firm scientific foundation for a list of endangered species that has for many years been compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, died Sept.19 in hospice care in Oxford, England. Her death, which was not widely reported in the mainstream press, was due to breast cancer.

In the early 1990s, Mace, then working for the Zoological Society of London, began the long process of developing the criteria for a scientifically disciplined list. The challenge: to develop a practical method rigorous enough to be convincing but simple enough to be rapidly applicable to thousands of species. She found the balance for the so called Red List, that now helps governments and environmental groups decide how to focus their efforts.