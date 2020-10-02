Quino, 88, the Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado and celebrated creator of the comic strip “Mafalda,” a cultural touchstone across Latin America and Europe, that examined issues such as nationalism, war and environmental destruction just as Argentina’s democracy was giving way to dictatorship, died Wednesdayat his home in Luján de Cuyo, near the Argentine city of Mendoza. He had recently suffered a stroke.

“Mafalda” debuted in a Buenos Aires weekly in 1964, spread to Europe after being championed by Italian writer Umberto Eco and drew praise from American cartoonists such as “Doonesbury” creator Garry Trudeau, who once called Quino “a cartoon master working the outer edges of sweet dementia,” according to the Christian Science Monitor.

Mafalda was a wise and idealistic young girl, a cartoon kid with a ball of black frizz for hair, a passionate hatred of soup and a name inspired by a failed home appliance brand. In one cartoon, Mafalda spots workmen trying to locate a gas leak, she asks: “Are you searching for our national roots?” In another sequence, Mafalda’s pet turtle is revealed to have an unusual name, Bureaucracy. When a friend asks why she gave it that name, Mafalda replies that she needs to come back the next day for more information. She cannot say exactly when.

Mac Davis, 78, the pop-country crossover star who wrote hits for Elvis Presley and had a No. 1 pop single of his own with “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” died Tuesdayof complications after recent heart surgery at a Nashville hospital. The genial Davis had his own television variety hour, “The Mac Davis Show,” from 1974 to 1976 and was a regular guest on “The Tonight Show” and other talk shows. He made his acting debut in the 1979 movie “North Dallas Forty.”

More recently, he enjoyed a revival as a songwriter, collaborating with latter-day pop artists like Avicii, the Swedish DJ with whom he wrote the 2014 global pop hit “Addicted to You,” and Bruno Mars, with whom he wrote “Young Girls.”

Timothy Ray Brown, 54 — who made history as “the Berlin patient,” the first person known to be cured of HIV infection — died Tuesdayat home in Palm Springs, California. The cause was a return of the leukemia that originally prompted the bone marrow and stem cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008.

Advertising

Helen Reddy, 78, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman” and recorded a string of other hits, died Tuesdayin Los Angeles. She had Addison’s disease and, since at least 2015, dementia.

The Australian-born singer enjoyed a prolific career, appearing in “Airport 1975” as a singing nun and scoring several hits, including “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” and “You and Me Against the World.” Her version of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” in 1971 launched a decadelong string of Top 40 hits, three of which reached No. 1. Two years later, she won the best female vocal pop performance Grammy Award for “I Am Woman.”

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, 91, ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. The cause of death was not announced. Kuwait’s Cabinet later said that Sheikh Sabah had been succeeded by his half brother, the crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Yuri Orlov, 96, Soviet physicist and disillusioned former Communist who publicly held Moscow accountable for failing to protect the rights of dissidents and was imprisoned and exiled, died Sept. 27 at home in Ithaca, New York. He was released from Siberia in 1986 in a prisoner exchange before his 12-year term in a labor camp expired. He was banished from the Soviet Union and went to the U.S., where he pursued his research and human-rights advocacy and, beginning in 1987, taught physics and government at Cornell University.

He became a citizen in 1993. He helped organize the Soviet branch of Amnesty International in 1973. In 1976 he founded, with Lyudmila Alexeyeva, what was considered his most enduring legacy: the Moscow Helsinki Group, which monitored Soviet compliance with the human-rights commitments that had been outlined in the 1975 Helsinki Accords, signed by some 35 nations.

Sam McBratney, 77, whose bedtime story expressing the affection between a father hare and his son has sold more than 50 million copies and immortalized the breadth of their love for each other as “up to the moon — and back,” died Sept. 18 at home in County Antrim, Ireland. No cause was specified.

McBratney was a teacher and had published 23 books when he retired in 1990, at the age of 47, and embarked on a picture-book project. Meticulously drafting on average two words a day over six months, he produced “Guess How I Much Love You,” published in 1994.

Gracefully illustrated by Anita Jeram in a soft palette of watercolors, “Guess,” originally published by Walker Books, became a children’s classic.