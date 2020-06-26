Michael Hawley, 58, a computer programmer, professor, musician, speechwriter and impresario who helped lay the intellectual groundwork for what is now called the Internet of Things, died Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The cause was colon cancer.

Hawley began his career as a video game programmer at Lucasfilm, the company created by “Star Wars” director George Lucas. He spent his past 15 years curating the Entertainment Gathering, or EG, a conference dedicated to new ideas.

In between, he worked at NeXT, the influential computer company founded by Steve Jobs after he left Apple in the mid-1980s, and spent nine years as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, a seminal effort to push science and technology into art and other disciplines. He was known as a scholar whose ideas, skills and friendships spanned an unusually wide range of fields, from mountain climbing to watchmaking.

Hawley lived with both Jobs and artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky, published the world’s largest book, won first prize in an international competition of amateur pianists, played alongside cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the wedding of celebrity scientist Bill Nye, joined one of the first scientific expeditions to Mount Everest, and wrote commencement speeches for Jobs and Google co-founder Larry Page.

Eddie Kasko, 88, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, died Wednesday, three days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given.

Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the National League champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. After spending his final season on the field with the Red Sox, Kasko guided the Red Sox to a winning record in each of his four seasons as manager from 1970-73, never finishing worse than eight games above .500. After 29 years with the Red Sox organization, Kasko was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Gregory Katz, 67, an acclaimed correspondent for The Associated Press in London who recently led the news cooperative’s coverage of Brexit and the election of Boris Johnson as prime minister, died Tuesday. He had been ill in recent months and had contracted COVID-19.

His career over four decades took him across the globe, from Latin American to Africa, Asia to Russia, the Middle East and Western Europe. He was part of the team in 1994 that won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting at the Dallas Morning News for a series on violence against women around the world.

Shirley A. Siegel, 101, a lawyer who challenged racial discrimination by construction unions, landlords and developers and became the first woman to serve as New York state’s solicitor general, died on Monday at her home in Manhattan. The cause was complications of a stroke suffered a few weeks ago.

Siegel regarded as one of her greatest accomplishments the blow she made in the Civil Rights Bureau against discrimination by organized labor in the building trades. Until then an applicant for union membership first had to have worked as an apprentice, a position typically granted on the basis of nepotism.

Investigations by the attorney general’s office culminated in an official complaint before the State Commission Against Discrimination, leading the U.S. Justice Department and other agencies to begin inquiries into the practices of a number of unions, that resulted in actual change, with court orders banning discrimination.

Steve Bing, 55, real estate heir who became a Hollywood producer and film financier, died Monday in Los Angeles after jumping from the balcony of his 27th-floor condominium. He started a production company and was involved in producing and financing a number of popular films, including “Get Carter,” “Polar Express” and “Shine a Light.” His relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley became tabloid fodder in 2001 after he questioned whether he was the father of a child she had given birth to; a DNA test confirmed that the boy, Damian, was his.

Joel Schumacher, 80, the movie director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Ian Holm, 88, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings,” died June 19 in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related.

A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for best featured actor as Lenny in Harold Pinter’s play “The Homecoming” in 1967; with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for best actor for his performance in the title role of “King Lear” in 1998.

For his work on the screen, he received a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film “Chariots of Fire.” He also appeared in “The Fifth Element,” “Alien,’’ “The Sweet Hereafter,’’ “Time Bandits,’’ “The Emperor’s New Clothes’’ and “The Madness of King George.’’ More recently, he portrayed Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogies.

Holm was knighted in 1998 for his services to drama.

Sergei Khrushchev, 84, former Soviet rocket scientist and the son of Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader during the Cold War of the 1950s and ’60s, died June 18 at home in Cranston, Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause was a gunshot wound to the head. The police said there were no signs of foul play. His wife, Valentina Golenko, had called the police to report an emergency. He had been a rocket scientist before he moved to Rhode Island in 1991, shortly after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, to lecture on the Cold War at Brown University in Providence. He remained a senior fellow there.

Paulinho Paiakan, 67, a member of the Kayapó Indigenous tribe in Brazil, and one of the rainforest’s staunchest and best-known defenders, died June 17 in a hospital in Redenção, in Brazil’s Pará state. The cause was COVID-19, his daughter Maial said. Paiakan was instrumental in establishing his tribe’s 11-million-acre reservation, where some 9,000 Kayapó continue their traditional way of life with only minor concessions to the modern world.Kayapó.

Paiakan later helped persuade the government to shelve plans for a hydroelectric dam in the region. He also took part in a successful effort to introduce protections for Indigenous people into Brazil’s 1988 constitution, which remain some of the world’s strongest.

John J. Mooney, 90, an inventor of the catalytic converter, the small and ubiquitous device that makes the engines that power everything from cars to lawn mowers less polluting and more fuel efficient, died of complications from a stroke June 16 at home in Wyckoff, New Jersey. After earning a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, he went on to receive 17 patents during his 43-year career with Englehard in Iselin, New Jersey (now the Catalyst Division of the German chemical manufacturer BASF). Among them was the three-way catalytic converter, which has been described by the Society of Automotive Engineers as among the 10 most important innovations in the history of the automobile.