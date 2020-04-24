Shirley Knight, 83, actress who in a long film, television and stage career earned two Oscar nominations while still in her 20s, won a Tony Award in 1975 and later garnered three Emmy Awards, died Wednesday at her daughter’s home in San Marcos, Texas.

Her first Emmy came in 1988 for a guest appearance on “Thirtysomething.” She won two more in 1995, one for a guest role on “NYPD Blue” and one for “Indictment: The McMartin Trial,” an HBO docudrama in which she played the administrator of a preschool where abuse was alleged to have taken place. Her Tony came in 1975, for her role in “Kennedy’s Children,” a play featuring six characters in a bar who, speaking only in monologues, conjure the 1960s. Ms. Knight’s character, a would-be sexpot named Carla, envisions herself as a successor to Marilyn Monroe.

Betsy James Wyeth, 98, the widow, business manager and muse of painter Andrew Wyeth, died Tuesday at home in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

She was a guiding force throughout her husband’s career, documenting and promoting his work and the legacy of a family that included book illustrator N.C. Wyeth, her father-in-law, and painter Jamie Wyeth, one of her sons. After the former’s death, she compiled and edited “The Wyeths: The Letters of N.C. Wyeth, 1901-1945,” a book that led to a reassessment of his career. In 1976, she published the first book on her husband’s work, “Wyeth at Kuerners,” followed by “Christina’s World” in 1982. Her husband died in 2009.

Mike Curtis, 77, a 14-year NFL veteran who was one of the hardest-hitting linebackers of the 1960s and ’70s — and also the first defensive captain of the Seahawks in 1976 — died Monday, according to the Baltimore Sun. The cause was complications of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head injuries, annouced his family.

After a stellar career with the Colts, when he took his team to victory in Super Bowl V with a key interception over Dallas, Curtis came to Seattle in 1976 to be one of the three captains of the new expansion team, the Seahweaks. Curtis started all 14 games that season at right linebacker for the Seahawks — he had been a middle linebacker with the Colts — and was second in tackles with 107.

Daniel DeSiga, 71, the renowned muralist and Walla Walla native, who lived his life as a celebration of Latino culture and heritage through art, died last week in New Mexico, from medical compications after breaking his hip a month before.

DeSiga was part of the 1960-70s Chicano movement aimed at the empowerment of Mexican Americans. He painted brightly colored murals of the Latino experience and lifestyle — always incorporating images that highlighted a love of his native Pacific Northwest — on walls from Toppenish and Fresno, California, to the historic El Centro de la Raza in Seattle.

Peter Beard, 82, a New York photographer, artist and naturalist to whom the word “wild” was roundly applied, both for his death-defying photographs of African wildlife and for his own much-publicized days as an amorous, bibulous, pharmaceutically inclined man about town, was found dead in the woods April 19, almost three weeks after he disappeared from his home in Montauk on the East End of Long Island. His family confirmed that a body found in Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was that of Beard, who had dementia and had experienced at least one stroke. Beard’s best-known work was the book “The End of the Game,” first published in 1965.

Pauline Flett, 93, members of the Spokane Tribe of Indians are mourning the death of an elder who played a key role in preserving the tribe’s Salish dialect and teaching the language to younger generations.

Flett’s death on April 13 leaves only one or two tribal elders who are completely fluent in the Spokane Salish dialect, which Flett worked tirelessly to document over the course of five decades. She grew up in a Salish-speaking household on the Spokane Indian Reservation and didn’t learn English until she began attending school.

Guided by a professional linguist in the 1970s, Flett was among the first to use a written alphabet to transcribe words and legends that had survived for centuries only through oral storytelling. She co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary and multiple updated editions, and taught the language at Eastern Washington University, which granted her an honorary master’s degree in 1992.

Stanley Chera, 77, a major New York real estate developer and a friend of President Donald Trump, died April 18 at a Manhattan hospital after a nearly monthlong struggle with the coronavirus.

Trump confirmed the death on Twitter in a message of condolence addressed to the family. “My deepest sympathies go out to Frieda Chera and the family of the late, great, Stanley Chera, one of Manhattan’s most brilliant real estate minds,” he wrote.

Chera’s wife, Frieda, known as Cookie, also had the illness but has recovered. Stanley Chera was a founder of Crown Acquisitions, a real estate agency, and owned several well-known properties in Manhattan, including the St. Regis New York Hotel and the Cartier Mansion.

Luís Sepúlveda, 70, a Chilean writer whose stay among indigenous people in the Amazon led to his most celebrated novel and who was jailed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, died April 16 in Oviedo, Spain. The cause was the novel coronavirus.

Sepúlveda published several novels, children’s stories and travel books, and he also wrote and directed films. He acquired fame with his novel “The Old Man Who Read Love Stories” (1988), which tells the story of a man who, together with his wife, leaves his mountain village to take part in the colonization of the Amazon. The book was inspired by Sepúlveda’s stay in the 1970s with the region’s Shuar indigenous people.

After Pinochet staged a coup and took charge of Chile in 1973, Sepúlveda was among a large number of left-wing intellectuals and political activists jailed by the regime. His wife, the poet Carmen Yez, was also detained and tortured by the Pinochet dictatorship. The two finally renewed their relationship in 1997, in Asturias, Spain.

Samina Hameed, 59, died April 16 from complications of COVID-19, the first Metro driver who is known to have died after contracting the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Her co-workers at King County Metro described her as someone who could a bad day around with the warmth of her smile. Hameed’s husband is also a Metro operator; they have three children and a daughter-in-law, according to a message posted for drivers at bus bases. Hameed, who started driving for Metro in 2017, worked out of bases on the Eastside.

Richard Teitelbaum, 80, a composer and improviser widely admired in both contemporary classical and avant-garde jazz circles for his work with synthesizers and electronics, died April 9 in Kingston, New York.

Jaroslava Brychtova, 95, an internationally acclaimed Czech artist who made large-scale glass sculptures with her husband and collaborator, Stanislav Libensky, pioneering new ways to work with glass, form and light, died April 8 in Jablonec nad Nisou, a town in the Czech Republic. She was 95. Her death, from what was thought to be heart failure, was confirmed by Katya Heller, whose Heller Gallery in Manhattan represents the couple.

Henry Geller, 96, a communications lawyer and government official who as general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission from 1964 to 1970 had a role in the elimination of cigarette advertising from radio and television and the televising of political campaign debates between major presidential candidates, died April 7 at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 96. The cause was bladder cancer, said his wife, Judy Geller.