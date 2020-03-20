Tonie Marshall, 68, a French American filmmaker and actress and the only female director to win a Cesar award, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, died Thursdayin Paris. France’s Equalities Ministry, which oversees matters of gender equality, confirmed the death but gave no further details.

Marshall was not well known outside France, but at home she was a prominent woman in the male-dominated French film industry. Though she resisted being labeled a feminist, she confronted sexism head-on in her later movies. She became a vocal supporter of the French #MeToo movement and helped open up the industry to more women.

After 30 years as an actress and 10 as a director, Marshall created a sensation in 1999 with her movie “Venus Beauty Institute,” about three women who work in a beauty salon and their search for love and happiness. It swept the top three Cesar awards — for best film, best director and best original screenplay (by Marshall) — and one of its protagonists, Audrey Tautou, won the Cesar for most promising new actress.

Catherine Hamlin, 96, an Australian obstetrician and gynecologist who devoted her life to treating Ethiopian women with a devastating childbearing injury and who was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, has died in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Her death Wednesdaywas announced by the Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation, an independent charity she co-founded in Sydney.

Catherine Hamlin in 2009 won the Right Livelihood Award, an international honor given annually to those providing solutions to the most urgent problems facing humanity. In 2012, the government in Ethiopia awarded her honorary citizenship in recognition of her dedication to the country’s people.

Al Worden, 88, Apollo 15 astronaut who circled the moon alone in 1971 while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover, died Wednesdayin his sleep in Houston. He flew to the moon in 1971 along with David Scott and Jim Irwin. As command module pilot, Worden remained in lunar orbit aboard the Endeavour while Scott and Irwin descended to the surface and tried out NASA’s first moon buggy. He also undertook the first walk in deep space, spending 38 minutes tethered to his spacecraft while more than 196,000 miles from Earth.

Lyle Waggoner, 84, heartthrob best remembered as the announcer and a participant in the sketches in the early years of “The Carol Burnett Show” and for playing Maj. Steve Trevor on the 1970s television versions of “Wonder Woman,” died Tuesdayof cancer in Westlake Village, California. His dulcet voice, brawny jaw and muscular physique made him seem a natural leading man. But his most recognizable parts were in support of others: Burnett on her hit comedy-variety show and Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman.

Stuart Whitman, 92, ruggedly handsome actor who appeared in countless films and television shows over 50 years, earning an Oscar nomination for his role as a child molester in the 1961 movie “The Mark,” died Monday in Montecito, California.

Television viewers in the 1960s knew him best as the brusque, gravel-voiced Marshal Jim Crown on “Cimarron Strip,” a Western set in the 1880s in what would later become the Oklahoma Panhandle. Among his other notable roles were a gambling prison escapee opposite John Wayne in “The Comancheros” and a clumsy cowboy in “Those Magnificent Men and Their Flying Machines.”

Wolf Kahn, 92, artist who was evacuated from Nazi Germany as a child and settled in the United States, where he became renowned for his resplendent landscapes depicting beauty and permanence in an often uncertain world, died of congestive heart failure March 15 in New York City.

He was known primarily for his pastels and oil paintings that captured on paper and canvas the intoxicating colors — as he perceived them — of trees, the sky and rolling hills and sometimes the barns and cabins tucked inside them. He insisted he was a realist, once telling an Associated Press reporter, “You see, the forest is there.” The forest was there, but not always as one might expect to find it. In his renderings, trees could be a blazing orange, grass could be a radiant yellow and a horizon could be a ribbon of pink.

Richard Hanna, 69, the former Republican representative, a moderate from upstate New York who was so disenchanted with Donald Trump in 2016 that he broke with his party and endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president, died March 15 at a hospital near Utica, New York. The cause was cancer.

A quiet backbencher with an independent streak, he stood out for his moderate views at a time when the Republican Party had lurched to the right. He supported abortion rights, same-sex marriage and the Equal Rights Amendment. He opposed cutting federal funding for Planned Parenthood. After three terms, Hanna decided to call it quits in 2015.

Vittorio Gregotti, 92, an Italian modernist architect, theorist and city planner whose monumental projects included opera houses, arenas — like Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium — and even an entire suburb, died March 15 at a hospital in Milan. Gregotti had been infected by the coronavirus and died of pneumonia.

Gregotti’s buildings combined a reverence for older architectural styles with an embrace of the new. His large-scale constructions, which often housed cultural and athletic organizations, typically conveyed a sense of grandeur but nevertheless complemented rather than eclipsed their often antique surroundings.

Barbara Harris, 89, who was the first woman to be ordained a bishop in the Episcopal Church of the United States — indeed, in its parent body, the worldwide Anglican Communion — an event that caused a furor among conservatives, died March 14 in Lincoln, Massachusetts, outside Boston. The cause was not available.

An African American, she went on to challenge the Episcopal hierarchy to open its doors wider to women as well as to black and gay people.

Harris served as suffragan, or assistant, bishop of the Massachusetts diocese from 1989 until her retirement in 2002, and in some ways she was an unlikely candidate for the role. She had neither a bachelor’s nor a seminary degree, and she was divorced — a profile that some critics said made her unfit for election, regardless of gender. Others feared that she was too progressive for the church.

Charles Wuorinen, 81, brilliant modernist composer who was only 31 when his work “Time’s Encomium” became the first electronic piece to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, died March 11 at a hospital in Manhattan of complications from a September fall.

Over a career that spanned six decades, the prodigious composer created more than 270 works, including eight symphonies, four piano concertos, a wide variety of music for percussion, transcriptions and reworkings of pieces by other composers, and two full-length operas: “Haroun and the Sea of Stones,” from a Salman Rushdie novel, and “Brokeback Mountain,” based on the original story by Annie Proulx rather than the celebrated film about a same-sex love affair between a ranch hand and a rodeo cowboy.

Henry Akin, 75, one of the original Seattle SuperSonics, died last month. After three weeks in hospice care, he died Feb. 16 at EvergreenHealth Hospice Care Center in Kirkland. The cause was heart and kidney failure.

“My dad was a gentle giant with a really big heart,” said his youngest daughter, Amanda Chigbrow. “He didn’t have a long and illustrious career, but he loved being in the NBA, and he’d tell us stories about playing back then. Those stories became ingrained in us. He’d stay up late into the night telling those stories. You just knew that was one of the most important times in his life.”

In recent years, Akin enjoyed salmon fishing and volunteered with the Shorecrest High School girls basketball program.