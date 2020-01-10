Pete Dye, 94, famed golf course designer, died Thursday morning. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.

“He’s one of those guys that you respected him because he built some great golf courses,” said Brandt Snedeker, who won at the Dye-designed Harbourtown Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. “But in the midst of playing them, you hated his guts,” he added with a smile.

Buck Henry, 89, the comedy writer and legendary scribe who co-wrote “The Graduate,” “Catch-22,” “To Die For” and co-created the TV series “Get Smart,” died in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday after a heart attack.

A polymath of directing, acting and writing, the humorist most notably adapted Mike Nichols’ seminal 1967 film, “The Graduate,” starring Dustin Hoffman, and earned an Oscar nomination for the screenplay he co-wrote with Calder Wilmington. He was nominated again for codirecting the 1978 afterlife comedy “Heaven Can Wait” with the film’s star, Warren Beatty.

Henry co-created TV’s spy spoof “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks and the sci-fi comedy “Quark” in the 1970s, winning a Primetime Emmy Award for writing the “Ship of Spies” episodes of “Get Smart.” He memorably hosted “Saturday Night Live” a then-record-setting 10 times, famously playing John Belushi’s foil in the show’s samurai skits and dousing the stage in waves of fake blood in the process.

Edd Byrnes, 87, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and later appeared in the movie “Grease,” died Wednesday at his home in Santa Monica, California.

Silvio Horta, 45, best known as an executive producer of the television series “Ugly Betty” on ABC, died early Tuesday in Miami. He was found in a hotel room, “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a Miami-Dade Police Department detective said Wednesday. In a statement Wednesday, his mother and sister said, “Silvio had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression, but through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter.

Elizabeth Wurtzel, 52, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the best-selling “Prozac Nation” made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday at a Manhattan hospital after a long battle with cancer.

“Prozac Nation” was published in 1994 when Wurtzel was in her mid-20s and set off a debate that lasted for much of her life. Critics praised her for her candor and accused her of self-pity and self-indulgence, vices she fully acknowledged. Wurtzel wrote of growing up in a home torn by divorce, of cutting herself when she was in her early teens, and of spending her adolescence in a storm of tears, drugs, bad love affairs and family fights.

“I don’t mean to sound like a spoiled brat,” she wrote. “I know that into every sunny life a little rain must fall and all that, but in my case the crisis-level hysteria is an all-too-recurring theme.”

George Perles, 85, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was an assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s that won four Super Bowls, died Tuesday, the school said.

Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body.

Michael Fitzpatrick, 56, a former congressman from suburban Philadelphia who served four terms in the House before handing off the seat to his brother, died Monday after a long battle with melanoma. Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, worked during his time in Congress to establish the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Rob Dean, 65, a former editor who led the Santa Fe New Mexican for more than two decades, died Sunday, Jan. 5 unexpectedly at his Santa Fe home. The cause of death has not been determined.

Born and raised in Harlowton, Montana, Dean served as metro editor at The News Tribune in Tacoma and taught journalism at Pacific Lutheran University before coming to Santa Fe. He took over the New Mexican after former owner Robert McKinney won a court decision returning control of the newspaper to him from conglomerate Gannett.

John Baldessari, 88, who started as a semiabstract painter in the 1950s but grew disenchanted with his own handiwork and in 1970 took his paintings to a San Diego funeral home to cremate them and later became an influential conceptual artist who helped transform Los Angeles into a global art capital through his witty image-making and decades of teaching there, died Jan. 2 at his home in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Charles Noxon, 20, a son of TV producer Jenji Kohan, who created the series “Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds,” died in a New Year’s Eve ski accident in Utah. He was pronounced dead after hitting a sign on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort, said the police. The junior at Columbia University was on a trip with his siblings and father, journalist Christopher Noxon.

Jack Garfein, 89, a Holocaust survivor who became a noted director, producer and acting teacher, working with some of the greatest actors and playwrights of his era, died Dec. 30 at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause was leukemia.

Garfein was at the heart of the Actors Studio in Manhattan in the 1950s, when it was staging attention-getting work based on the method-acting principles of Konstantin Stanislavski.