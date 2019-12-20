Herman Boone, 84, who led a racially integrated high-school football team in Virginia to a state championship in his first season as head coach and was later portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie “Remember the Titans,” died Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia. The cause was lung cancer.

“He was the right man for that year because of his coaching style,” said Wayne Sanders, who was a running back on the school’s junior-varsity team in 1971, adding that Boone coached with discipline, respect and leadership. “Race wasn’t an issue with him. It was for everyone else — he didn’t care.”

Hayden Fry, 90, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution over two decades as a Big Ten coach, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He had been living in the Dallas area with his wife, Shirley.

He had the uniforms redesigned to make them look more like the black-and-gold ones worn by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL’s dominant team at the time. The familiar Tigerhawk logo was unveiled during Fry’s tenure. He had the visitors’ locker room painted pink, a tradition that still stands. Roaming the sidelines in his familiar dark sunglasses and white pants, Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.

Bill Simpson, 79, a pioneer in motorsports safety credited with creating equipment that saved drivers from death or serious injury, died Mondayfrom complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier.

“Bill Simpson was a racer and innovator who made drivers and crew members safer,” three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart said. “The safety equipment that bears his name saved me plenty of times.” Simpson was inducted in the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2003 for his contributions.

Anna Karina, 79, the French New Wave actress who captured filmgoers with her large blue doe eyes and acting and singing talents and became an icon of the cinema in the 1960s as the muse of Jean-Luc Godard in such films as “Pierrot Le Fou,” died December 14. The Danish-born Karina made seven films with Godard, her partner at the time, including the 1961 “Une Femme Est Une Femme” (A Woman is a Woman), in which she played a femme fatale. She also starred in Jacques Rivette’s 1966 film “La Religieuse” (The Nun), about a young woman forced into the convent by her mother, who had given birth out of wedlock.

Elisabeth Sifton, 80, a widely respected book editor and publisher who burnished manuscripts by many of the 20th century’s literary lions, died December 13 in Manhattan. The cause was complications of metastatic breast cancer.

Her authors included Nicholas Lemann, Isaiah Berlin, Don DeLillo, Ann Douglas, Susan Eisenhower, Carlos Fuentes, Philip Gourevitch, Michael Ignatieff, Stanley Karnow, Stephen Kinzer, J.R. MacArthur, Robert MacNeil, Peter Matthiessen, Jules Witcover and Victor S. Navasky.

“I can’t recall a single author who wasn’t over-the-moon grateful for the work she did on their manuscripts,” said Altie Karper, the editorial director of Schocken Books.

Richard Hatcher, 86, one of the first two Black people elected mayor of a large American city, who during two decades leading Gary, Indiana, sought vainly to stem its growing poverty and blight while championing the nation’s cities and Blacks generally, died December 13 in Chicago, said his daughter, Indiana state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, a Gary Democrat.

Hatcher had to overcome opposition from the local Democratic machine to become mayor of what was then Indiana’s second-largest city in a surprise victory in 1967. He went on to serve five terms.

Danny Aiello, 86, New York-born film and stage actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” “Moonstruck” and “Once Upon a Time in America,” and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” died December 12. He was an ex-union president who broke into acting in his 30s and remained a dependable player for decades, whether vicious or cuddly or some of each.

Peter Snell, 80, a middle-distance runner from New Zealand who set world records in five events and became a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1960s, died December 12 in Dallas. He had a long-standing heart ailment.

Snell was a virtual unknown on the international track scene when he surged in the stretch of the 800-meter race at the 1960 Rome Olympics to overtake Roger Moens, of Belgium, who held the world record at the time.

Snell won both the 800 meters and the 1,500 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, matching a record for gold in those events in a single Olympics that had been set by Albert Hill, of Britain, at the 1920 Antwerp Games. No one has achieved that feat since Snell’s double.

William Luce, 8, who in his 40s turned from a musical career to writing one-character plays about Emily Dickinson, Isak Dinesen, Lillian Hellman and John Barrymore — all of which were produced on Broadway — died December 10 in Green Valley, Arizona. He had Alzheimer’s disease. “The Belle of Amherst,” about the reclusive Dickinson, reflected his love of her elliptical poetry, which he first read in high school, and his fascination with the letters she wrote to friends. “Belle” became his template for his other one-character shows on Broadway: “Lillian”; “Lucifer’s Child,” about Dinesen; and “Barrymore.”

Christine Chambers, 39, a photographer whose pictures of actors of color helped document the rise of a newly energized Black theater movement that began to emerge in New York a decade ago, died Dec. 4 in Manhattan. The cause was complications of a lung infection.

Her photography work appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, among other publications, as well as in playbills. Chambers was also a playwright. The daughter of a white mother and Black father, she frequently explored themes of race and identity. In her play “One Quarter,” a multiethnic woman, Sarah, considers what her relationship might have been like with a daughter she lost when she had a miscarriage. “What if she looks at me and can’t see herself?” Sarah worries.

Dr. John B. Robbins, 86, a pioneer in vaccinology and one of the inventors of the first effective defense against a form of meningitis that once killed more than a thousand infants a day worldwide, died Nov. 27 in Manhattan. The cause was prostate cancer.

By some estimates, Robbins’ vaccine against the illness, called Hib meningitis, has saved 7 million lives since it was licensed in 1989.