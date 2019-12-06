André Daguin, 84, a chef who helped put Gascony on the culinary map and made grilled duck breast the most popular dish in France, died Tuesday at his home in the remote town of Auch, where he achieved his renown running the kitchen of his family’s hotel. His daughter Ariane Daguin, the founder and owner of the American meat and charcuterie company d’Artagnan, said the cause was pancreatic cancer.

D.C. Fontana, 80, who helped craft the lore of “Star Trek” and developed one of its signature characters, Spock, as the first female writer for the 1960s television series, died Tuesday at a hospital in Burbank, California. The cause was cancer.

Fontana was part of the “Star Trek” universe from its early days, working alongside its creator, Gene Roddenberry, on the series as a story editor and writer. Fontana was best known among fans for her work on Spock, the half-human, half-Vulcan Starfleet officer portrayed by Leonard Nimoy. The character was torn between the emotionality of his human side and a Vulcan’s zealous commitment to logic, a narrative tension that powered much of the television series and several of the 13 feature films that followed it.

Robert K. Massie, 90, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer who wrote gripping, tautly narrated and immensely popular books on giants of Russian history, died on Monday at his home in Irvington, New York. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Massie reached beyond strict biography, captivating audiences with detailed accounts that read to many like engrossing novels. He wrote a book addressing the puzzles that arose after the skeletons of Nicholas and Alexandra, the last royal rulers of Russia, were discovered, along with those of family members, in Siberia in the 1990s. The book was adapted into film (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) in 1971. He also produced two naval histories of World War I that bristled with drama.

Shelley Morrison, 83, whose 64-year acting career included playing the memorable maid Rosario on NBC’s “Will & Grace” from 1999 to 2006, died in Los Angeles last Sunday, Dec. 1. The cause was heart failure, according to a statement from her husband, Walter Dominguez.

“Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people,” Dominguez said in a statement. “She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character.” He added: “She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy.”

Pat Sullivan, 69, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on coach TCU and Samford, “died peacefully at home” last Sunday, Dec. 1, surrounded by relatives. The former quarterback was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”

Sullivan was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, wrapping up his playing career in 1976 with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.

Irving Burgie, 95, who helped popularize Caribbean music and co-wrote the enduring Harry Belafonte hit “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” died Nov. 29. “Day-O,” written in 1952, has been ubiquitous, appearing in everything from the film and Broadway musical “Beetlejuice” to an E-Trade commercial. According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Burgie’s songs have sold over 100 million records throughout the world. Many were recorded by Belafonte, including eight of the 11 songs on Belafonte’s 1956 album, “Calypso,” the first album to sell over 1 million copies in the U.S. Burgess also penned songs for the Kingston Trio (”The Seine,” “El Matador,” and “The Wanderer”) and for other groups.

Yasuhiro Nakasone, 101, former prime minister who entered politics during the post-World War II American occupation of Japan and spent the rest of his career championing the reemergence of a more assertive and independent nation, died Nov. 29 at a Tokyo hospital. The son of a timber merchant survived enemy attacks while serving as a naval officer in World War II and went on to a political career spanning seven decades, leading Japan’s government from 1982 to 1987. As premier, he boosted defense and foreign-aid spending, broke up state monopolies and backed U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s tough approach toward the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Marion McClinton, 65, noted director who was a favorite of playwright August Wilson and took two of his plays to Broadway, earning a 2001 Tony Award nomination for best direction for the first, “King Hedley II,” died of kidney failure Nov. 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mr. McClinton, who was also an actor and playwright, did some of his most acclaimed directing Off Broadway and in regional theaters, especially in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, his home base. “London and New York have the glamour and money,” he told The Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2007. “But when you are working on Broadway, you are as much a director as a manager solving people’s problems. Here, I get to concentrate on the art, without distractions.”