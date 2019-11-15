Ron Lafferty, 78, a Mormon fundamentalist on death row for what he claimed were the divinely inspired murders of his sister-in-law and baby niece in 1984, died of natural causes in a Utah prison Monday. The case against Lafferty was featured in the 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” by Jon Krakauer.

Bernard J. Tyson, 60, the chairman and CEO of health-care provider Kaiser Permanente, died Nov. 10. Tyson, who worked at Kaiser Permanente for more than 30 years in a variety of roles, was the first African American to head the company, making into the Time magazine’s list of the world’s most influential people and one of the “Health Care 50.”

Maria Perego, 95, Italian puppeteer and creator of Topo Gigio, the lovable mouse who became famous to American audiences as a frequent guest on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the 1960s and early ’70s and was known worldwide, died Nov. 7 in Milan.

Andy Hay, 39, the former Bellevue High School swim coach, died Nov. 4, after dealing with illness and pain over the last years of his life. But he always deflected the attention back to his athletes.

“I’ll never forget this one thing,” said Josh Patterson, who coached baseball with Hay over the years. “One of the years at Juanita, we had three or four guys ineligible to play. Andy, for two weeks, took time off work. He pulled these guys out of class, and tutored them for two, three hours a day.”

Karl Krogstad, 71, a prolific, local independent filmmaker and painter who had a strong following in Seattle and beyond, died Oct. 27. Krogstad made more than 60 films, a mix of short works and features, during a half-century of nonstop creative activity.

Douglas Q. Barnett, 88, a local pioneer of African American theater, died on Oct. 22 from kidney failure. Barnett is perhaps best known in Seattle for being the founder and artistic director of Black Arts/West, a local theater company that produced socially relevant theater by and about African Americans and provided artistic training to youth from 1969 to 1980.