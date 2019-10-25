Raymond Leppard, 92, a conductor who resuscitated moribund 17th-century operas in helping to nurture a major revival of interest in Baroque music, and who went on to a wider career as a guest conductor of major orchestras and the longtime music director of the Indianapolis Symphony, died Tuesday in Indianapolis.

James Reed “Jim” Ellis, 98, who shaped civic life without ever holding office, died in his Bellevue home Monday, surrounded by family. His history of leadership rivals that of some of King County’s most accomplished officials.

Mr. Ellis led the charge to clean up Lake Washington in the 1950s; sparked the formation of King County Metro that earned him the moniker “Father of Metro” in the 1960s; and drove “Forward Thrust,” a series of bond measures to fund highway improvements and public amenities that included the Kingdome, fire departments, parks and trails, public swimming pools and a youth service center.

He encouraged development of the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle and founded the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 1.5 million acres of land — most of it public — along the Interstate 90 corridor between Seattle and Ellensburg.

“He didn’t look for credit, he didn’t look for notoriety, he didn’t look for anything other than to get the job done,” said former Gov. Dan Evans. “He was a contributor to the very best of what we have now in our community.”

Nick Tosches, 69, who started out in the late 1960s as a brash music writer with a taste for the fringes of rock and country, then bent his eclectic style to biographies of figures like Dean Martin and Sonny Liston and to hard-to-classify novels, died Oct. 20 in Manhattan.

Thomas D’Alesandro III, 90, the scion of a Maryland political dynasty who led Baltimore as mayor during the 1968 riots after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., left politics and decades later saw his sister, Nancy Pelosi, become speaker of the House, died Oct. 20 at his home in Baltimore, from complications of a stroke.

Bill Macy, 97, character actor whose hangdog expression was a perfect match for his role as the long-suffering foil to Bea Arthur’s unyielding feminist on the 1970s sitcom “Maude,” died Oct. 17 at home in Los Angeles. His stint as Walter Findlay on the CBS sitcom that aired from 1972-78 was Macy’s highest-profile one in a long stage, film and TV career. He made dozens of guest appearances in series including “Seinfeld,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “ER.” “Maude” was a spinoff to the landmark sitcom “All in the Family.”