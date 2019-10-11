Jan Szyszko, 75, a former Polish environment minister who oversaw extensive logging in one of Europe’s last pristine forests, died suddenly on Wednesday. The cut down of the Bialowieza Forest, a UNESCO world heritage site and home to bison, proceeded until a European Union court deemed the logging illegal.

Jill Freedman, 79, a tough-skinned photographer who immersed herself for months at a time in the lives of street cops, firefighters, circus performers and other tribes she felt were misunderstood, died Wednesday at a care facility near New York. The cause was cancer.

Francis Currey, 94, one of the last three World War II Medal of Honor recipients alive, died Tuesday at his home in Selkirk, New York, near Albany. A hero in battle at 19, Currey was awarded a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for his exploits and three Purple Hearts, in addition to his Medal of Honor for the events at the Malmedy Massacre, where he wielded his M1 rifle, a bazooka, a Browning automatic rifle, two types of machine guns and an assortment of grenades to knock out several German tanks and rescue wounded Americans

Rip Taylor, 84, born Charles Elmer Taylor Jr., the madcap mustached comedian with a fondness for confetti-throwing who became a television game-show mainstay in the 1970s, died Oct. 6 in Beverly Hills, California.

Karen Pendleton, 73, who charmed young baby boomers in the 1950s as one of the original Mouseketeers on Walt Disney’s television series “The Mickey Mouse Club,” died Oct. 6 in Fresno, California. The cause was a heart attack.

Rainè Riggs, 46, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ daughter-in-law, died Oct. 5 in Pennsylvania after being diagnosed last week with neuroendocrine cancer. Her death came less than a week after Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail and was hospitalized.