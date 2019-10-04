Diahann Carroll, 84, who more than half a century ago transcended racial barriers as the star of “Julia,” the first U.S. television series to chronicle the life of a black professional woman, died Friday in Los Angeles.The cause was cancer.

Carroll, whose TV credits also include “Dinasty, “White Collar” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” sang in nightclubs and on the Broadway stage, and notched Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe nominations. Carroll was nominated for a lead-actress Oscar for her turn as a welfare mom in the 1974 comedy “Claudine” and earned a Tony Award in 1962 for Richard Rodgers’ “No Strings.”

Diogo Freitas do Amaral, 78, a Portuguese conservative politician who played a leading role in cementing democracy after the country’s 1974 Carnation Revolution and later became president of the United Nations General Assembly, has died. His death was announced Thursday.

Jessye Norman, 74, the majestic American soprano who brought a sumptuous, shimmering voice to a broad range of roles to opera houses around the world, died Monday in New York. The cause was septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal-cord injury she suffered in 2015.

She won fame in opera houses such as Milan’s La Scala and New York’s Metropolitan Opera (Met), singing title roles in works including “Carmen,” “Aida” and more. She sang the works of Wagner but was not limited to opera or classical music, performing songs by Duke Ellington and others as well. Norman won five Grammys, four for her recordings and one for lifetime achievement.

William Lapenta, 58, top weather-forecasting official who oversaw the government’s prediction centers that track ocean, hurricane and space conditions, died Monday in rough seas on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Officials said he was pulled from the surf off the town of Duck. He was swimming alone and it’s not clear if he’d been caught by a rip current, a town spokeswoman said. Lapenta was director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Martin Bernheimer, 83, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times music critic from 1965 to 1996 renowned internationally for strong opinions combined with a singular wit and personality that often provoked strong responses from his readers, both positive and negative, died Sept. 29 after a long battle with sarcoma at his home in New York.

Joseph Wilson, 69, the former ambassador who set off a political firestorm by disputing U.S. intelligence used to justify the 2003 Iraq invasion, died of organ failure Sept. 27 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to his ex-wife, Valerie Plame.

Plame’s identity as a CIA operative was famously exposed days after Wilson’s criticism of U.S. intelligence that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was attempting to purchase uranium. Wilson later accused George W. Bush’s administration officials and political operatives of putting his family at risk.

Plato Cacheris, 90, the Washington lawyer of choice for accused spies, wayward sheikhs and notorious figures in scandals, from the Watergate affair to the sexual peccadilloes of President Bill Clinton, died of complications from pneumonia Sept. 26 at a rehabilitation center in Alexandria, Virginia.