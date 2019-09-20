Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, 83, the former Tunisian president and autocrat who led his small North African country for 23 years before being toppled by nationwide protests that unleashed revolt across the Arab world, died Thursday in Jeddah while in exile in Saudi Arabia.

Cokie Roberts, 75, a journalist and political commentator who became one of the most prominent Washington broadcasters of her era and championed young women in media during a long career at NPR and ABC News, died Tuesday in Washington. The cause was complications from breast cancer.

Roberts earned three Emmy Awards, was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2000 and was named a “living legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008. The consummate Washington insider, she had covered Capitol Hill since the Carter administration and was eulogized after her death by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who called her “a constant over 40 years of a shifting media landscape and changing world.”

Robert McClelland, 89, a Dallas surgeon who was among the operating-room doctors who tried to save President John F. Kennedy’s life at Parkland Memorial Hospital, died Tuesday of renal failure. He maintained that one of the shots that struck Kennedy had come from the front, which would require a second gunman, contrary to the Warren Commission conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin.

Sander Vanocur, 91, television newsman who became familiar to American viewers as a prominent White House correspondent during the Kennedy administration and as a tough questioner in presidential debates, died Monday in a hospice in Santa Barbara, California.

Phyllis Newman, 86, whose career included acting, writing and directing roles in movies, television and Broadway and whose wit was admired by many, including talk-show host Johnny Carson, who invited her to be the first woman to guest host “The Tonight Show,” died last Sunday, Sept. 15, at her home in Manhattan.

Ric Ocasek, 75, singer-guitarist and frontman for The Cars rock band popular in the late 1970s and 1980s, was found dead last Sunday, Sept. 15, in a Manhattan apartment. Authorities said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

Eddie Money, 70, who left behind a career as a New York police officer to become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” died Sept. 13 in Los Angeles. He had recently announced he had advanced cancer.

Anne Rivers Siddons, 83, bestselling Southern author known for such novels as “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Peachtree Road,” died of lung cancer Sept. 11 at home in Charleston, South Carolina. She had been an advertising copywriter and a magazine writer when she started writing novels in the 1970s. Although she did not publish her first novel until she was 40, she went on to write 19 novels, developing a loyal readership.