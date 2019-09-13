Juanita Abernathy, 88, who wrote the business plan for the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and took other influential steps in helping to build the American civil-rights movement, died Thursdayin Atlanta from complications of a stroke. Abernathy, the widow of the Rev. Dr. Ralph Abernathy, worked alongside him and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in the voting-rights movement, taught voter-education classes, housed Freedom Riders and marched on Washington, D.C., in 1963. She also was a national sales director for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Daniel Johnston, 58, quirky folk singer-songwriter and visual artist whose offbeat career and struggles with mental illness brought him a cult following and inspired a documentary film, died of natural causes Wednesdayat his Houston-area home. His struggles with manic depression formed the heart of the Oscar-nominated 2005 documentary “The Devil and Daniel Johnston.” His songs often contained innocent pleas for love and bore titles such as “Life in Vain,” “True Love Will Find You in the End” and “Walking the Cow.”

Robert Frank, 94, one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century, whose visually raw and personally expressive style was pivotal in changing the course of documentary photography, died Mondayin Inverness, Nova Scotia. He was best known for his groundbreaking book, “The Americans,” a masterwork of black and white photographs drawn from his cross-country road trips in the mid-1950s and published in 1959.

“The Americans” was, in effect, a group portrait of the nation, honest and stark and not always flattering. Out of 27,000 images that Frank took during an almost yearlong cross-country journey, only 83 stark black-and-white pictures appeared in the book. His images of lonely people, lonesome roads and smoldering tensions of urban life were a riposte to the honey-hued picture essays of such popular magazines of the time as the Saturday Evening Post and Life.

“The Americans” was often considered a visual complement to Jack Kerouac’s classic Beat Generation novel from 1957, “On the Road.” In fact, Kerouac fashioned a memorable introduction to “The Americans,” writing, “With one hand he sucked a sad poem of America onto film, taking rank among the tragic poets of the world.’’

Peter Nichols, 92, British playwright who shook up 1960s theater with “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg,” an unexpectedly humorous story about a brain-damaged child, and who went on to acquire a reputation as one of his country’s finest and most cantankerous dramatists, died Sept. 7 in Oxford, England.

Francisco Toledo, 79, one of Mexico’s most renowned artists, whose work fused nature and myth while drawing international attention to the indigenous traditions of southern Mexico, died Sept. 5 in Oaxaca. His daughter Sara López Ellitsgaard said the cause was cancer.

Carol Lynley, 77, the stage and screen actress who starred in “The Poseidon Adventure” and appeared in numerous other films and TV series, died in her sleep Sept. 3 in Los Angeles. The actress had a lengthy Hollywood career, earning a Golden Globe nomination as a newcomer for the 1959 film “Blue Denim” about a teenager seeking an abortion.

Jack Clay, 92, a longtime theater instructor, including six years at the University of Washington School of Drama, died Sept. 2. He had been diagnosed with cancer and suffered from congestive heart failure.

Clay was a member of the College of Fellows of the American Theater and was an expert on George Bernard Shaw and Shakespeare. He taught and performed well into his 80s. He was known to be a mentor of Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winners, such as playwright Beth Henley and actors Kathy Bates and Jeffrey Nordling.

Frederic Pryor, 86, an American who was jailed in East Germany as a graduate student in 1961 on suspicion of espionage but later freed as part of the famous prisoner trade between the United States and Soviet Union dramatized in Steven Spielberg’s film “Bridge of Spies,” died Sept. 2 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. He was part of the trade involving Francis Gary Powers, the Air Force pilot shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960 on a U-2 reconnaissance mission, and Rudolf Abel, a KGB colonel, who was serving a 30-year sentence in a federal prison in Atlanta.

Meredythe Glass, 98, the Mercer Island resident who was a green lady in “The Wizard of Oz” and who worked as an extra in a number of films starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, died Sept. 1 from an arterial blockage.

Glass graduated from high school at the tail end of the Great Depression and was looking for work; luckily, her mother’s first cousin was the producer of “The Wizard of Oz” and offered her a job as an extra. She quickly fell in love with Hollywood, working as an extra in classic films, including “Waterloo Bridge,” “Babes on Broadway,” “Strike up the Band” and “Babes in Arms.”

Glass is remembered for her spirit, independence and happiness. She was a volunteer at the Mercer Island Thrift Shop and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.