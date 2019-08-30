Jessi Combs, 39, jet-car speed racer known by fans as the “fastest woman on four wheels,” died Tuesday in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512 mph. She was widely known in the niche sport of jet-car racing and was driving the North American Eagle, a 56-foot-long jetlike car, when the crash occurred. Her love of cars and the sport led her into television, with appearances on “MythBusters,” the popular science program, and hosting roles on “Xtreme 4×4” and “Overhaulin’.”

Isabel Toledo, 59, the Cuban American designer who was revered by other designers for her ability to combine precisely geometric construction with extreme grace — but who was known to most of the public as the designer of the dress Michelle Obama wore in the 2009 inaugural parade — died Monday at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause was breast cancer.

Alfred C. Haynes, 87, who became a hero to pilots everywhere for saving 184 lives during a crash landing, died August 25 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

On July 19, 1989, the rear engine of the United Airlines DC-10 he was piloting exploded at 37,000 feet on the way from Denver to Chicago. Shrapnel from the explosion broke the trijet’s hydraulic lines, making it nearly impossible for the flight crew to control the plummeting plane.

Under the command of Mr. Haynes, crew members alternated throttling the left and right engines to steer as the plane spiraled downward. The plane skidded across the runway in a fiery blast and landed upside-down in a cornfield.

Sidney Rittenberg, 98, an American soldier-linguist who stayed in China for 35 years after World War II as an adviser and political prisoner of the Communist Revolution, and who later made millions as a counselor of Western capitalists such as Microsoft’s Bill Gates amid booming Chinese markets and acquired a home on Fox Island, a condo in Bellevue and a home in Arizona, died in Scottsdale on August 24. He was also on the Chinese studies faculty at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

David H. Koch, 79, the billionaire industrialist, who with his older brother Charles poured a fortune into right-wing causes, transforming the American political landscape and shaping U.S. policies on such issues as climate change and government regulation, died August 23 at his home in Southampton, New York. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Wang Guodong, 88, who at the height of Mao Zedong’s personality cult was responsible for painting the enormous portrait of him that gazed down on Tiananmen Square, died August 23 at a hospital in Beijing. He was chosen in 1964, when he was in his early 30s, to be the official painter of the 15-by-20-foot oil portrait of Mao that hangs steps from the party’s central seat of power, at the Gate of Heavenly Peace.

Gerard M. O’Neill, 76, investigative reporter and editor for The Boston Globe whose exposés included the revelation that James “Whitey” Bulger, Boston’s notorious crime boss, was an informant for the FBI, died August 22 of lung disease at home in Boston. Mr. O’Neill was one of three original reporters on the paper’s Spotlight Team, the full-time investigative strike force that was modeled after the Insight Team of The Sunday Times of London. Two years after its founding in 1970, Spotlight won a Pulitzer Prize for its first major investigation, which uncovered rampant corruption in Somerville, a Boston suburb.

Richard Booth, 80, who collected a million titles to transform a fading 12th-century Welsh market town into a mecca for secondhand-book fanciers and who celebrated his improbable success one April Fools’ Day by crowning himself with a title he concocted — “King Richard Coeur de Livre” — died Aug. 20 in Cusop, Wales.