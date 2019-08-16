Peter Fonda, 79, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like “Easy Rider,” died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Peter Fonda carved his own path with his nonconformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing “Easy Rider.” He never won an Oscar but would later be nominated for best actor in “Ulee’s Gold.”

Jim Marsh, 73, a former Sonics TV broadcaster and a beloved architect of Seattle-area youth basketball, died Mondayafternoonin a Portland-area facility. Marsh, a stalwart in the Seattle sports community for decades, had lived with Parkinson’s disease since being diagnosed in 2004.

Marsh, a 6-foot-7 forward, played at USC before being taken in the 1968 NBA draft where he was selected in the 11th round by the Sonics. However, he played his entire career (39 games during the 1971-72 season) with Portland. After his pro career, he was an assistant for the Utah men’s basketball teams that won WAC championships during the 1976-77 and 1980-81 seasons. Marsh spent 12 years serving as a color analyst with the Sonics.

Ann Snitow, 76, a feminist writer, teacher and passionate activist, who insisted on turning an analytical — even critical — eye toward feminism even as she organized relentlessly at its grassroots, died Aug. 10 under hospice care at her home in Manhattan. The cause was bladder cancer.

Over nearly half a century, Snitow mobilized feminists, often at her kitchen table in Soho, and chronicled their ebbs and flows in six books and scores of articles in publications including The Village Voice, The Nation and Dissent.

Piero Tosi, 92, a costume designer whose careful research and intuitive eye were prized by leading Italian directors such as Vittorio De Sica, Mauro Bolognini and especially Luchino Visconti, died Aug. 10 in Rome.

Tosi dressed some of the biggest stars of the day — Sophia Loren, Maria Callas, Claudia Cardinale, Marcello Mastroianni, Burt Lancaster. He was nominated for the costume design Oscar five times — for the Visconti films “The Leopard” (1963), “Death in Venice” (1971) and “Ludwig” (1973), for Édouard Molinaro’s “La Cage aux Folles” (1979; he shared the nomination with Ambra Danon), and for Zeffirelli’s “La Traviata” (1982).

Paul Findley, 98, a moderate Republican congressman from Illinois who spent 22 years in Congress after being elected in 1960 and a critic of the Vietnam War who helped write the 1973 War Powers Resolution, better known as the War Powers Act, which requires presidents to notify Congress within 48 hours if they send troops into combat, died Aug. 9 in Jacksonville, Illinois, from complications of congestive heart failure.

Kary Mullis, 74, who shared a Nobel Prize in chemistry for devising a technique vital in DNA research and technology, and who was among the most unconventional winners of the award, died of pneumonia Aug. 7 in Newport Beach, California.

The technique for which Mullis shared the Nobel in 1993 was known as polymerase chain reaction, called PCR for short, and it enabled scientists to make millions or billions of copies of a single tiny segment of the DNA molecule.

The technique revolutionized medical and forensic science and was the key to the eventual mapping of the human genome. It inspired the notion that a dinosaur could be cloned from fossilized DNA, the basis for the book “Jurassic Park,” which was made into a movie.

Barbara Crane, 91, an abstract photographer whose camera transformed mundane objects into provocative, playful and sometimes frightening fantasies, died Aug. 7 at her home in Chicago.

Crane’s work is included in the collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles and other museums around the world.