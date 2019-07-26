Li Peng, 90, the former Chinese premier whom human rights-groups call the “butcher of Beijing” for his role overseeing the deadly 1989 crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Tiananmen Square, died Tuesday China’s official Xinhua news agency said Li had been suffering from an unspecified illness, but it gave no cause of death.

Christopher C. Kraft Jr., 95, the legendary founder of NASA’s mission control, who directed America’s first piloted orbital flights, oversaw the Apollo 11 lunar landing and was director of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, died Monday in Houston, two days after the 50th anniversary of that historic moment on the moon.

For 25 years, from the dawn of the Space Age in the 1950s to the threshold of almost routine launchings in the 1980s, Kraft played crucial roles in the space program. He devised the protocols for exploration beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, orchestrated early orbital missions and spacewalks, and developed projects that put astronauts on the moon and into the first reusable space shuttles.

Kraft, a brilliant aeronautical engineer, originated the concept of mission control, with authority vested in a ground-based flight director, not in a pilot-astronaut soaring through space at 7 miles a second who might be overwhelmed by pressures, especially during launch or re-entry.

Art Neville, 81, a member of one of New Orleans’ storied musical families, the Neville Brothers, and a founding member of the groundbreaking funk band The Meters, died Monday The cause of death was not immediately available. The other members of the Neville Brothers included Charles, Cyril and Aaron. Charles died in 2018.

For years, the Neville Brothers were the closing act at the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. After 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the four brothers — like many New Orleanians — were scattered across the country while the city struggled to recover. They returned to anchor the festival in 2007.

Paul Krassner, 87, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who joined Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters on their LSD-fueled bus trip across America, and with Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman founded the Yippies — notorious for stunts such as running a pig for president and throwing dollar bills onto the floor of the New York Stock Exchange — died July 21 in Desert Hot Springs, California. He was editor of The Realist, among the earliest and longest lived underground humor magazines, known for outlandish cartoons and iconoclastic political and social commentary by Norman Mailer, Jules Feiffer, Terry Southern, Joseph Heller, Mort Sahl, Edward Sorel and Robert Grossman, among others.

Robert M. Morgenthau, 99, New York’s longest-serving district attorney, who fought crime and violence for 35 years, died in New York on July 21 after a short illness.

First elected as Manhattan district attorney in 1974, Morgenthau won eight more four-year terms before retiring in 2009. He was known as a tireless prosecutor of white-collar crime, his targets ranging from L. Dennis Kozlowski, ex-chief executive of Tyco International, to money-laundering banks and mobsters in the garbage and garment industries.

“If you want people to have confidence in their government, you’ve got to show that people who have economic power or political power are not immune from prosecution,” Morgenthau said. He oversaw some of New York’s most sensational cases, including the murder of John Lennon in 1980.

César Pelli, 92, who designed some of the world’s most recognizable buildings, died July 19 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Although his work was wide-ranging — he designed the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, and the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College, among other projects — Pelli was particularly known for his skyscrapers, such as the cluster of towers making up the World Financial Center (now called Brookfield Place) at Battery Park City in New York.

The University of Washington’s Physics/Astronomy Building, completed in 1994, was designed by Pelli.

Rutger Oelsen Hauer, 75, the ruggedly handsome Dutch actor who brought a sinister intensity to villainous roles in “Blade Runner,” “Nighthawks,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and other movies, died Friday in the Friesland province of the Netherlands. A posting on his website said he died after a short illness.

Hauer’s best-known role was in “Blade Runner,” Ridley Scott’s 1982 futuristic thriller, where he played the most menacing replicant of the bunch. One of the most memorable parts of the film comes when Hauer delivers what has become known as the “tears in rain” monologue, his character’s death scene. Hauer adapted the famous dialogue himself from the script the night before the scene was shot. His replicant character recites some highlights of his life as rain pours down and then says, “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.”

David Hedison, 92, who starred in the 1958 sci-fi classic “The Fly” and played CIA agent Felix Leiter in the James Bond films “To Live and Let Die” and “License to Kill,” and was also known for his role as Capt. Lee Crane in the long-running sci-fi television series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” died July 18 in Los Angeles.

Edith Mae Irby Jones, 91, the pioneering black doctor who devoted her career to treating lower-income patients in Houston’s Third Ward, making house calls and sometimes picking up patients in her van, died July 15 in a Houston hospital. For a half-century, until she retired in 2013, she worked to become a doctor who would find her reward in service, not wealth.

More than a local doctor, however, she also founded one hospital and co-owned another; did humanitarian work in Haiti, where a clinic was named for her; and became the first woman to lead a venerable medical association for black doctors.

Ida Wyman, 93, photographer who in the 1940s and ’50s roamed New York and other cities to capture compelling images of everyday people working, playing, idling, dancing or selling newspapers, died July 13 in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, near Madison. Wyman — whose work for Life, Look and other magazines went largely unheralded for decades — discovered what she called a “special kind of happiness” in photographing subjects like a little girl wearing curlers, a peddler hauling a block of ice from a horse-drawn cart and four boys holding dolls, pretending to be the plastic girls’ fathers.

Arthur Ryan, 83, chairman and founder of Primark, the low-cost fashion chain that began as a single store in Dublin and grew into an international retailing giant, died July 8 at home in Ballsbridge, Ireland. He was recruited in 1969 to establish Penneys, a clothing store in Dublin. By keeping overhead costs low and prices affordable, Penneys expanded to Derby, England, in 1973. The name was changed to Primark because J.C. Penney owned the copyright to the name outside Ireland. Primarks in Ireland are still known as Penneys. The chain employs more than 75,000 people in 372 stores in 11 countries, including the United States.