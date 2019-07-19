Marvin Oliver, 73, a contemporary sculptor and printmaker who, as an artist and professor emeritus at the University of Washington, influenced the development and recognition of American Indian contemporary fine art, died early Wednesdayin Seattle. He had pancreatic cancer.

Oliver’s creativity was steeped in his Quinault and Isleta-Pueblo heritage but couldn’t be contained to one style — Northwest Coast, Salish — or one medium. “He was able to bridge all the arts to create his own style,” Brigette Ellis, his wife of 32 years, said.

From glass, Oliver created colorful Northwest Coast-style baskets and spirit boards, kachinas and fins, faces and disks. He carved and painted wood totem poles, cylinders and door panels. He cast towering bronze fins. His serigraphs of whales and birds were bright and joyful. He was still working just weeks before his death.

Andrea Camilleri, 93, who took a late-career stab at writing a mystery novel and came up with the Inspector Montalbano detective series, which became wildly successful in Italy and was the basis for a popular television series, died Wednesday in in Rome.

The first book, “The Shape of Water,” was published when Camilleri was 69, and sold well enough to warrant a sequel, and then another, and another. Camilleri said that word-of-mouth moved his sales and kept him writing. The series, written in a combination of Italian and Sicilian, grew to more than two dozen titles.

John Paul Stevens, 99, a moderate Midwestern Republican and former antitrust lawyer from Chicago who evolved into a savvy and sometimes passionate leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing and became the third-longest-serving justice before his retirement in 2010, died Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cause was complications from a stroke that he suffered Monday.

During his 35-year tenure, Stevens left his stamp on nearly every area of the law, writing the court’s opinions in landmark cases on government regulation, the death penalty, criminal law, intellectual property and civil liberties.

Stevens also spoke for the court when it held presidents accountable under the law, writing the 1997 decision that required President Bill Clinton to face Paula Jones’ sexual-harassment suit, and the 2006 opinion that barred President George W. Bush from holding military trials for prisoners at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base without congressional authorization.

John Tanton, 85, quiet architect of America’s modern-day anti-immigrant movement, died Tuesdayafter a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A small-town ophthalmologist, Tanton became the unlikely architect of the modern-day anti-immigration movement in the United States through founding and funding propositions, nonprofits, activists and publications on a local and national level over the past 40 years.

The proposals championed by Tanton’s network — end birthright citizenship, drastically reduce legal immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, criminalize illegal immigration, oppose sanctuary cities, severely limit asylum eligibility, limit the use of foreign languages and cast the issues as a fight about culture — have dominated American political discourse over the past quarter-century. They’re a key policy plank for President Donald Trump as he gears up for the 2020 presidential campaign.

Johnny Clegg, 66, South African musician who formed one of the first rock bands, Juluka and its successor, Savuka, with black and white musicians that performed together during apartheid, died Tuesdayin Johannesburg after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Pernell Whitaker, 55, an Olympic gold medalist and four division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, died after being hit by a car, July 14, in Virginia.

Sweet Pea was Whitaker’s nickname, and it fit perfectly. He was a master of getting hit and not getting hit back, a southpaw who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot. He won his gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Fernando Corbatóe, 93, whose work on computer time-sharing in the 1960s helped pave the way for the personal computer and the computer password, died July 12 in Newburyport, Massachusetts. He had diabetes. At his death he was a professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he spent his entire career. At MIT he oversaw a project in the early 1960s called the Compatible Time-Sharing System, or CTSS, which allowed multiple users in different locations to access a single computer simultaneously through telephone lines.

Jerry Lawson, 75, for four decades the lead singer of cult-favorite a cappella group the Persuasions, died July 10 in Phoenix. His smooth baritone led the group of five and later six singers, who were revered as the “The Kings of a Cappella” by a small but devoted fan base. Through 25 albums, the Persuasions recorded rock, blues, gospel and pop songs.

Elka Gilmore, 59, innovative West Coast chef who helped redefine fusion cuisine in the 1990s, died July 6 in San Francisco. She had been in failing health for years after work injuries (one of which required spinal fusion), breast cancer and complications of surgery. In 1993, she was described as “the enfant terrible of the modern California kitchen” by The New York Times Magazine.