Eva Kor, 85, Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, died Thursday in Krakow, Poland, where she was on a trip for a museum she founded in Terre Haute, Indiana, the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. A Romanian Jew, she was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944. She and her twin sister were subjected to inhumane medical experiments at the camp and were the only survivors among her family. She later moved to Terre Haute, where she married a fellow Holocaust survivor, raised a family and worked in real estate.

Jared Lorenzen, 38, the former University of Kentucky quarterback whose oversized body, outsized talent and good-old-boy charm endeared him to fans and foes alike, died Wednesday after years of health problems related to his weight, his family said.

Since his playing days ended, Lorenzen’s weight on his 6-foot-4-inch frame topped 500 pounds, an issue he knew he had to address and tried to with a public declaration in 2017 that he would begin working toward a healthier lifestyle and helping others do the same.

Tony Robichaux, 57, the Louisiana-Lafayette baseball coach who earned nearly 1,200 career wins and led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 2000 College World Series appearance, died Wednesday at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Robichaux had been in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 23.

Robichaux posted a 1,177-767 record in 33 seasons as a head coach. He went 914-590 over the last 25 years at Louisiana-Lafayette after coaching at McNeese State from 1987-94. He owns the record for career wins at both Louisiana-Lafayette and McNeese State. He led Louisiana-Lafayette to 12 NCAA regional appearances and four super regionals. Louisiana-Lafayette’s 2000 team received the only CWS berth in school history. Robichaux’s 2014 team earned the school’s first No. 1 ranking and went 58-10 while setting a school record for wins.

Lee A. Iacocca, 94, the auto executive and master pitchman who put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s and became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler 20 years later, died Tuesday at his home in Bel Air, California. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

In his 32-year career at Ford, and then at Chrysler, Iacocca helped launch some of Detroit’s best-selling and most significant vehicles, including the minivan, the Chrysler K cars and the Mustang. He also spoke out against what he considered unfair trade practices by Japanese automakers.

But he will be best remembered as the blunt-talking, cigar-chomping Chrysler chief who helped engineer a great corporate turnaround.

Petey Jones, 65, a popular member of T.C. Williams High’s legendary 1971 state championship football team and a longtime employee of Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia, died Monday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Jones retired this past fall after nearly 30 years with Alexandria City Public Schools, including a long stint as a security officer at T.C. Williams. It was there that Jones rose to fame as a senior football player in 1971, helping lead the Titans on an undefeated state championship run that was later dramatized in Disney’s 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” in which actor Donald Faison played Jones.

Tyler Skaggs, 27, the Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, Monday, hours before his team was scheduled to play the Texas Rangers. The local police did not offer a cause of death but indicated neither foul play nor suicide was suspected.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13 and was married in December, had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when the left-hander returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly in that time but was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts this season to help an injury-plagued rotation.

Guillermo Mordillo, 86, who inspired much laughter and reflection with his illustrations of round-nosed and plumpish characters, died June 30 in the Spanish island of Mallorca. Mordillo rose to fame for his strips in France’s Paris Match and Germany’s Stern magazines, among others. He won numerous awards as his work was featured in children’s books, animation movies, advertising campaigns and greeting cards around the world.

Luis G. Alvarez, 53, a former New York City detective who pleaded with Congress last month to extend health benefits to police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, died June 29 in a hospice in Rockville Centre, New York.

The cause was complications of colorectal cancer, for which Alvarez received a diagnosis in 2016. The disease was linked to the three months he had spent at the site of the toppled World Trade Center towers in Lower Manhattan, searching for survivors and for remains of his fellow officers on nearby rooftops and in the toxic rubble at Ground Zero.