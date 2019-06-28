Gene Pingatore, 83, the most winning boys’ basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams,” died Wednesday at home.

Beth Chapman, 51, co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” with reality-TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman, died Wednesday after an almost two-year battle with cancer.

Ruby Bishop, 99, Seattle jazz artist and Louis Armstrong’s “beaucoup buddy”, matching her piano to his trumpet every time he came to town, died last Sunday Bishop was inducted into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame in 2016. She had retired only two years ago.

George Rosenkranz, 102, a chemist who, with two colleagues, altered human-reproductive history in a Mexico City lab in 1951 by synthesizing the key ingredient in what became the oral contraceptive known as “the pill,” died last Sunday in Atheron, California.

Bob Simmons, 88, longtime journalist and Emmy-award winner, who spent 14 years at KING 5, died peacefully June 22 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, three days before his 89th birthday. Simmons as one of the first to start reporting on environmental news, which eventually led to his 1990 Emmy Award-winning project on development in the Snoqualmie Valley.

Judith Krantz, 91, a writer whose million-selling novels such as “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy” engrossed readers worldwide with their steamy tales of the rich and beautiful, died of natural causes June 22 in Bel-Air, California.

Robert Friend, 99, a decorated fighter pilot who flew 142 combat missions with the fabled Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, then became an expert on missile systems and directed Project Blue Book, the classified Air Force investigation into unidentified flying objects, died June 21 of sepsis in Long Beach, California.