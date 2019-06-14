Lew Klein, 91, broadcast pioneer who helped create “American Bandstand” and launched the careers of Dick Clark and Bob Saget, died Wednesday according to Temple University, where he taught and mentored students for more than six decades.

Sylvia Miles, 94, whose two Academy Award nominations (for “Midnight Cowboy” and “Farewell, My Lovely”) and decades of glowing reviews for stage and film performances were eclipsed by her midlife transition to constant partygoer and garishly flamboyant dresser, died on Wednesdayin Manhattan.

Martin Feldstein, 79, a giant in the field of economics and an architect of former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s sweeping tax-reform effort, died of cancer Tuesday He served as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 1982 to 1984 under Reagan and in advisory positions to Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama.

Lee Hee-ho, 96, a former first lady of South Korea who inspired her late husband, President Kim Dae-jung, in his pro-democracy campaign against the military dictatorship and used her influence to expand women’s rights in a deeply male-dominated country, died Mondayin Seoul. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer and other illnesses since March.

Mary Max, 52, the wife of the artist Peter Max, was found dead in her New York apartment June 9 in a suspected suicide amid a family fight over her husband’s work and allegations that he was being exploited, New York City Police said. She had been married since 1997 to Peter Max, whose psychedelic, colorful artworks have sold well since the 1960s. The New York Times published a story two weeks ago detailing legal battles over the work of the artist, now living with dementia at age 81.

Bill Wittliff, 79, the garrulous Texas-bred screenwriter who adapted Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Western novel “Lonesome Dove” into a hit miniseries, died of a heart attack June 9 near his home in Austin, Texas.

Maida Heatter, 102, the spirited self-taught baker and cookbook author who handed out meticulously wrapped brownies as business cards and won the admiration of home bakers and famous chefs alike, died June 6 at home in Miami Beach. Her recipes for star-spangled banana cake, brown-sugar icing and other dessert fare earned her the nickname “the Queen of Cake,” but she didn’t confine herself to cakes; pies, cookies, torts and other goodies were also fair game. In 1974, she published “Maida Heatter’s Book of Great Desserts,” the first of a string of titles that included “Happiness Is Baking: Favorite Desserts From the Queen of Cake,” published two months ago.