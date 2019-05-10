Policarpia Gaspar, 53, a Guatemalan civil-war exile who co-founded a Florida organization mentoring Indian refugee children and connecting pregnant women to doctors, has died, her family said Wednesday. The cause was leukemia.

Gaspar gained a prominent role in helping many Guatemalan families adapt to a new life in Florida during and after their country’s brutal armed conflict. She continued to speak her native Maya language and dress in traditional indigenous garb. “She was all about helping Guatemalans transition properly into the U.S. culture and helping their kids to advance,” said her son, Glenn Mendez. “But she wanted them to still maintain their heritage.”

Jim Fowler, 89, who with the zoologist Marlin Perkins introduced generations of television viewers to wild animals filmed in their natural habitats on the long-running documentary series “Wild Kingdom,” died Wednesday at his home in the village of Rowayton in Norwalk, Connecticut. The cause was complications of heart ailments.

Robert Pear, 69, reporter whose understated demeanor belied a tenacious pursuit of sources and scoops during his 40 years at The New York Times covering health care and other critical national issues, died Tuesday in Rockville, Maryland, from complications of a stroke. Pear influenced the public discourse most by mastering the details of health-care delivery. He would then explain those complexities to readers with unusual clarity, as well as the impact of proposed legislation to revamp the system.

Jean Vanier, 90, a Canadian navy officer and professor before embracing Catholic charity work that helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over the past half-century, died Tuesday in Paris after suffering from thyroid cancer.

A visit to a psychiatric hospital prompted him to found L’Arche in 1964 as an alternative living environment where those with developmental disabilities could be full-fledged participants in the community instead of patients. The charity now has communities in 38 countries that are home to thousands of people both with and without disabilities.

Pope Francis praised Vanier as a man who spent his life understanding the mystery of suffering, illness and death, “the mystery of those who are despised and thrown away in the world.”

Max Azria, 70, the Tunisia-born fashion designer whose BCBG Max Azria line became a global powerhouse by offering chic apparel for considerably less than many of his competitors, died Monday in Houston. He reportedly had lung cancer. He created BCBG Max Azria in Los Angeles in 1989 as a practical alternative to the expensive styles that had proliferated during the conspicuous consumption of the 1980s. BCBG stands for “bon chic, bon genre,” a French slang phrase that roughly translates as “good style, good attitude.”

Rafael Hernández Colón, 82, a three-term governor of Puerto Rico who argued for the preservation of the island’s commonwealth status while others were calling for either statehood or independence, died May 2 at his home there. He had been undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Beth Carvalho, 72, an exuberant, smokey-voiced Brazilian singer who filled soccer stadiums with her followers, battled music-industry machismo, and championed overlooked composers and performers — earning the nickname “godmother of samba” — died April 30 in Rio de Janeiro. A statement from the Hospital Pro-Cardiaco, where she had been treated for spinal problems since January, said the cause was sepsis.

In a career that spanned five decades, she was credited with playing an “integral role in the history of Brazilian music” by the Latin Grammy Awards, which honored her with a lifetime achievement award in 2009. More than many of her peers, she emphasized samba’s roots in the West African slave trade, calling it a music of political and social empowerment, not just of revelry and spectacle.

Giuliano Bugialli, 88, who evangelized for traditional Italian cuisine with authoritative cookbooks and culinary schools that taught future chefs and the occasional celebrity how to prepare its classic dishes, died April 26 in Viareggio, Italy. He spurred a new interest in the food of Italy with his cooking schools and then, in 1977, with his book “The Fine Art of Italian Cooking,” which has been reissued several times and is regarded as a standard in the field.