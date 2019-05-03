Peter Mayhew, 74, the actor best known for portraying Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died at his home in Texas on Tuesday The cause was a heart attack.

Mayhew — who was 7-foot-3 — donned a shaggy costume to play Chewbacca, the menacing yet cuddly Wookiee who was a sidekick to Han Solo and the co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon. He appeared in all three films of the original trilogy, as well as in “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005 and “The Force Awakens” in 2015.

Ellen Tauscher, 67, a former Democratic Rep. for California, a trailblazer for women in the world of finance who served in Congress for more than a decade before joining the Obama administration, died Mondayat Stanford University Medical Center. The cause was complications from pneumonia.

She left Congress in 2009 during her seventh term, when President Barack Obama appointed her to the State Department, where she served as the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In that role, Tauscher helped lead negotiations with Russia over the 2010 New START treaty, which limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

John Singleton, 51, whose powerful debut film, “Boyz N The Hood,” earned him an Oscar nomination for best director, the first for an African-American, died Mondayin Los Angeles, after being removed from life-support following a massive stroke.

“Boyz N The Hood,” a bleakly realistic film about three teenagers growing up amid gang violence in South Central Los Angeles, established Singleton’s credentials and placed him in the conversation with more established African-American directors such as Spike Lee, Bill Duke, Julie Dash, Robert Townsend and Reginald Hudlin, when he was only 24.

After the movie was shown at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, film critic Roger Ebert praised its “power, honesty and filmmaking skill.” “By the end of ‘Boyz N The Hood,’” he wrote, “I realized I had not simply seen a brilliant directorial debut, but an American film of enormous importance.”

Gino Marchetti, 93, the rugged defensive end for the great Baltimore Colts teams of the 1950s who was widely considered one of the best at his position, died Mondayin Paoli, Pennsylvania. The cause was pneumonia.

Marchetti, who was selected to 11 consecutive Pro Bowls starting in 1954 and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972, was the prototypical defensive end. At 6 feet 4 inches and 245 pounds, he was big, quick and strong, a pass rusher who combined ferocity and finesse and a staunch run stopper who had a knack for knowing where a play was going.

Damon J. Keith, 96, a federal judge, grandson of slaves and revered figure in the civil-rights movement who as a federal judge was sued by President Richard Nixon over a ruling against warrantless wiretaps, died last Sunday in Detroit, the city where the prominent lawyer was appointed in 1967 to the U.S. District Court.

Keith captured the nation’s attention with the wiretapping case against Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell in 1971. Keith said they couldn’t engage in the warrantless wiretapping of three people suspected of conspiring to destroy government property. The decision was affirmed by the appellate court, and the Nixon administration appealed and sued Keith personally. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where the judge prevailed in what became known as “the Keith case.”

Richard Lugar, 87, a six-term Republican senator from Indiana whose foreign-affairs and farm-policy dealings with Democrats represented a bygone era of bipartisanship, died last Sundayof complications from CIDP (chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy), a neurological disorder. After the Soviet Union broke apart in 1991, he and Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn led the legislative effort to demolish weapons of mass destruction in the successor states.

Steve Golin, 64, independent producer whose career began with low-budget movies like “Hard Rock Zombies” in the 1980s and reached its peak when he and three colleagues won the best-picture Oscar in 2016 for “Spotlight,” died last Sundayof Ewing sarcoma at a Los Angeles hospital. Also in 2016, Anonymous Content, his company, produced “The Revenant,” which won an Oscar for best actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, and best director, Alejandro G. Iñárritu. He also was the producer or executive producer of award-winning series such as “True Detective”; “The Alienist” and “Mr. Robot.”

Manuel Luján Jr., 90, former 10-term Republican congressman from New Mexico and a secretary of the Interior whose efforts to balance development and conservation of federal lands often left him at loggerheads with environmentalists, died April 25 at home in Albuquerque. Rep. Luján represented New Mexico’s 1st District from 1969 to 1989.

H. Johannes Witteveen, 97, a Dutch economist and politician who, as head of the International Monetary Fund from 1973 to 1978, helped steer the world economy through some of the worst turbulence since World War II, died April 23.

His most significant accomplishment was the creation in 1974 and 1975 of two special programs under which the fund borrowed money from the newly enriched oil-producing countries, known as OPEC, and then lent it to hard-pressed oil-importing countries, mostly in the developing world.

By thus “recycling” OPEC’s newfound oil wealth back to its customers, the IMF mitigated the recessionary impact of the rise in oil prices on the world economy, ensuring that oil-consuming nations had the money to pay for imports and thus sustain world trade.