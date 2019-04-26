Mark Medoff, 79, the Tony-winning playwright best known for writing “Children of a Lesser God,” died Tuesday at a hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The cause was cancer and renal failure.

Medoff wrote 30 plays and wrote, produced or directed 19 movies. He found his greatest success with “Children of a Lesser God,” the tale of a troubled love affair between a speech teacher and a deaf woman who struggle to overcome the communications gap between their two cultures. He insisted that deaf actors were cast in the role at the heart of the story.

Henry Bloch, 96, the tax-preparation pionner and co-founder of H&R Block, died Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, while in hospice care. He was the company’s folksy pitchman in television commercials for decades, helping to establish it as one of the most recognizable brands in American business. Henry and his brother Richard grew a tiny bookkeeping operation in Kansas City into the nation’s dominant income-tax concern, preparing at its peak 1 in every 6 U.S. returns.

Mack Vann, 88, one of the last members of the Cherokee Nation who spoke and understood only the Cherokee language, died of pneumonia Monday in a hospital in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, while undergoing treatment for an ongoing heart condition.

Vann would greet people with the word “osiyo,” the Cherokee word for “hello.” He was a descendant of Andrew Ross, brother of Cherokee Chief John Ross, who led the tribe from its ancestral home in Georgia to Oklahoma during the forced relocation known as the “Trail of Tears.” He learned some English in school but quit after fourth grade to help with the family farm and slowly forgot how to speak it.

Billy McNeill, 79, the captain of Glasgow soccer club Celtic when it became the first British team to win the European Cup in 1967, died Monday. He suffered from dementia.

McNeill played a club record 790 times for Celtic over 18 seasons, winning nine straight league titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups. His biggest prize came in Lisbon, Portugal, when Celtic beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the 1967 European Cup final. The team became known as the “Lisbon Lions.” McNeill also made 29 appearances for Scotland’s national team. He retired in 1975 after winning his final trophy, the Scottish Cup.

Ken Kercheval, 83, who played perennial punching bag Cliff Barnes to Larry Hagman’s scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on the hit TV series “Dallas,” died last Sunday in Clinton, Indiana. He was in “Dallas” for its full run, from 1978 to 1991, and returned for a revival of the prime-time drama that aired from 2012-14.

Lorraine Warren, 92, paranormal investigator and author whose decades of ghost-hunting cases with her husband inspired such films as “The Conjuring” series and “The Amityville Horror,” died April 18 at home in Monroe, Connecticut. The Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952 to investigate suspected hauntings. During their 61 years of marriage, Lorraine and Ed Warren, who died in 2006, investigated more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. and abroad, often writing about their experiences.

Warren Adler, 91, late-blooming novelist who wrote “The War of the Roses,” a best-selling dark comedy and the basis of a hit movie about the nightmarish deterioration of a marriage, died April 15 of liver cancer at home in Manhattan. He wrote thrillers, love stories, mysteries and historical fiction but found a niche in depicting dysfunctional relationships, like that of Jonathan and Barbara Rose, the couple immersed in a domestic free-for-all in “The War of the Roses.”