Alan García, 69, the former Peruvian president whose first term in the 1980s was marred by financial chaos and rebel violence, and who was recently targeted in Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal, shot himself in the head and died Wednesday.

García killed himself before being detained by police amid allegations he received illegal payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht after Peruvians voted him back into the presidency for a second term in 2006.

Robert (Bob) Joseph Royer, 75, the former Seattle deputy mayor, a longtime civic leader and a champion for the city, died Wednesday, surrounded by his family in Seattle. The cause was a rare skin cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma.

Mr. Royer served as deputy mayor for his older brother, Charles (Charley) Royer, from 1978 to 1983. He is remembered for helping broker a deal with British Columbia over the planned expansion of the High Ross Dam, as well as his work on conservation efforts at Seattle City Light and affordable-housing projects. A longtime Seattle resident, he was passionate about Pacific Northwest history.

Owen Garriott, 88, a former astronaut who flew on America’s first space station, Skylab, in 1973; also flew on the space shuttle Columbia in 1983; and whose son followed him into orbit, died Monday at his home in Huntsville, Alabama. His son Richard, a computer-game developer, paid the Russians $30 million for a ride to the International Space Station in 2008.

Bibi Andersson, 83, the luminous Swedish actress who personified first purity and youth, then complexity and disillusionment, in films including “Persona” (1966) by Ingmar Bergman, died last Sunday in Stockholm. Andersson had a stroke in 2009 and had been hospitalized in France.

Mirjana Markovic, 76, widow of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who was often dubbed Lady Macbeth of the Balkans because of the huge influence she had on her husband, died last Sunday in Russia.

Georgia Engel, 70, whose distinctive voice and pinpoint comic timing made her a memorable part of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” on which she played Georgette Franklin, girlfriend and eventually wife of the buffoonish TV newsman Ted Baxter, died April 12 in Princeton, New Jersey. The cause was undetermined because Engel, who was a Christian Scientist, did not consult doctors.

Monkey Punch, 81 — whose real name was Kazuhiko Kato — the cartoonist who created the Japanese megahit comic series Lupin III, died of pneumonia on April 11. His most famous creation was adapted to TV animation and movie and mukltimedia formats.

Dr. Richard Green, 82, one of the earliest and most vocal critics of psychiatry’s classification of homosexuality as a mental disorder, died on April 6 at his home in London. The cause was esophageal cancer,

Margarita Prentice, 88, the first Latina elected to Washington state’s Legislature, who fought fiercely for farmworkers rights, died on April 2 at her Bryn Mawr-Skyway home sitting in her favorite chair with her dog on her lap, according to family members. She suffered from heart problems.

She was appointed to the House in 1988 to fill a vacancy representing the 11th District, covering parts of South Seattle and South King County. She was elected to the seat that same year and then to the Senate in 1992. She played a central role in securing full unemployment benefits for farmworkers. “Si, se puede (Yes we can)!” she told supporters from the Capitol steps in Olympia.

Jerrie Cobb, 88, America’s first female astronaut candidate, who pushed for equality in space, died in Florida on March 18 following a brief illness. News of her death came Thursday from journalist Miles O’Brien, serving as a family spokesman.

In 1961, Cobb became the first woman to pass astronaut testing. Altogether, 13 women passed the arduous physical testing and became known as the Mercury 13. None of the Mercury 13 ever reached space. NASA instead tapped Cobb as a consultant to talk up the space program.