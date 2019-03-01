A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 1.

André Previn, 89, who blurred the boundaries between jazz, pop and classical music — and between composing, conducting and performing — in an extraordinarily eclectic, award-filled career, died Thursdayat his home in Manhattan.

Previn wrote or arranged the music for dozens of movies and received four Academy Awards. Audiences knew him as a jazz pianist who appeared with Ella Fitzgerald, among others, and as a composer who turned out musicals, orchestral works, chamber music, operas and concertos, including several for his fifth wife, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. He was also the music director or principal conductor of a half-dozen orchestras.

Edward Nixon, 88, a Seattle geologist, U.S. Navy veteran and the youngest and last surviving brother of former President Richard Nixon, died Wednesday at a skilled nursing facility in Bothell. The former president’s daughters, Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower, remembered their uncle as “our family’s rock.”

Mark Hollis, 64, the frontman for the British band Talk Talk, which had synth-pop hits in the early 1980s before veering into a more experimental sound that influenced a generation of musicians, has died. No further details were available.

Dennis Richardson, 69, Oregon’s highest-ranking Republican in state government, a former combat helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War who fought brain cancer as he tried to fulfill his duties as secretary of state, died at home Tuesdaynight surrounded by family and friends, his office said in a statement. Richardson announced in June that he had been diagnosed the previous month with brain cancer.

Jeraldine Saunders, 95, whose 1974 memoir of her time as a cruise director inspired the long-running television series “The Love Boat,” died Monday at her home in Glendale, California. The cause was complications from a kidney-stone surgery.

Ira Gitler, 90, who was one of the most respected and prolific jazz writers of the postwar era and an early champion of bebop, died Feb. 26 in Manhattan.

In 2017, Gitler was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. “He had a terrific ear, and could not be fooled by reputation, no matter how venerated,” jazz writer Gary Giddins said in an email. “Musicians respected him; they considered him one of the tribe. You can’t say that about a lot of critics.”

Dorothy Masuka, 83, a vocalist and songwriter who blazed a trail for female pop stars in South Africa and became a dogged advocate of the struggle against apartheid, died Feb. 26 at her home in Johannesburg. The cause was complications of a stroke Masuka suffered last year while touring Europe.